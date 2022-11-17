Late on Wednesday afternoon in Department 17 of the South County Justice Center in Porterville, a jury convicted Victor Lopez, 37 of Porterville, of the 2018 murder of his 31-year-old wife, Samantha Quintanar-Lopez.
Around 10 a.m. on November 27, 2018, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 1127 E. Date Avenue in Porterville for a welfare check after the victim’s co-workers became concerned after she failed to report to work. At the residence, deputies contacted Lopez who stated he and the victim had an argument the night before, and the victim had left around midnight. A 9-year-old daughter of the victim also confirmed to law enforcement her mother wasn't at the home.
At 1:20 pm the same day, another welfare check was requested, this time by the victim’s ex-husband. When deputies again contacted Lopez, he refused entry into the residence and locked himself inside with the victim’s children: two 9-year-old females and a two-year-old male. Shortly after, Lopez attempted to flee the home through a window but was subdued after a foot pursuit.
Upon a search of the residence, deputies discovered the victim’s body covered in a pile of blankets with a green shopping bag covering her head. The cause of death was determined to be manual suffocation.
After the trial began on November 7 the jury convicted Lopez of first-degree murder and felony domestic violence causing great bodily injury. Sentencing is scheduled for January 19, 2023, in Superior Court where Lopez faces life in prison.
The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Kirk Davis and was investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.