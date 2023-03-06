On Friday in Department 6 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, Tulare County District Attorney prosecutors secured a guilty verdict against Natharan Giovanni Ruiz, 30 of Porterville, for child molestation against four separate victims.
At trial, the jury found Ruiz guilty of one count of oral copulation with a minor under the age of 10, 11 counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, and one count of contacting a minor. The jury also found true the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims.
Each count is a felony, and 12 counts are considered strike offenses. Six of the crimes occurred between April 5, 2012, and April 4, 2017 against a female victim, who was between the ages of 9 and 13 at the time of the sexual assaults.
Two of the crimes occurred between November 8, 2011, and November 7, 2012, against a female victim, who was 10 years old at the time of the sexual assaults.
Two of the crimes occurred between June 1, 2011, and January 1, 2015 against a female victim, who was between the ages of 9 and 13 years old at the time of the sexual assaults.
Three of the crimes occurred between November 23, 2015, and December 1, 2015 against a female victim, who was 9 years old at the time of the sexual assaults.
The sexual assault crimes occurred in the Porterville and Lindsay areas. Sentencing is set for May 3 in Department 6 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, where Ruiz faces 154 years to life in state prison.
Ruiz will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Wayt and was investigated by the Porterville Police Department.