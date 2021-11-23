The Porterville Magic 10 and under softball team won the Gold Bracket title over the weekend at the National Softball Association Fresno Pilgrimfest. Back from left, coaches Buddy Gonzalez, head coach Thomas Nelson, Christ Beltran. Second from left, Arianna Mannriquez, Payton Davis, Aleena Garcia, Kyleen Gonzalez, Camilla Flores. Third from left, Emma Miranda, Averie Nelson, Jazzy Garcia. Front from left, Ezra Stephens, Alondra Carranza.

