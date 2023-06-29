The Porterville Little League 10U team dominated their way through the District 34 tournament this past week in Corcoran. On Saturday they beat Lemoore 11-6, on Sunday they handled Exeter with ease winning 16-2 and then in the championship game beat Lemoore again 13-3. Leading hitters for the 10U team were Nolan Crocker who hit .833, Tommy Prescott hit .625 and both Owen Trueblood and Ayre Missakian hit .500 for the tournament.  Porterville outscored their opponents 40-11 in the 3 game tournament and they will now advance to the sectional tournament which will be held in July.   Members of the 10U team include Leandro Perez, Thomas Prescott, Arye Missakian, Mason Duran, Jack Erwin, Joren Leyva, Nolan Crocker, Owen Trueblood, Jonathan Pacheco, Sebastian Mendoza, Jose Mora, Grahan Silveira, Cash Benevidez, Peyron Ruiz and Vince Caudillo.

