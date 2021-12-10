The Porterville Library-Junction Initiative is all about giving. This was especially evident leading up to, during, and now following its premiere auction/fundraiser. The auction couldn't have happened were it not for the generosity of dozens of people.
The PLJ auction concluded at 5 p.m. on 'Giving Tuesday,' November 30. Two benefactors Anne Nonni Mouse and Martha Brown together contributed $1,350. Prior to the event, a 50/50 deal was struck: Half the proceeds would go to the artist/builders, and the other half would go towards hardware and materials for more Porterville Library-Junctions.
Asked why she made her contribution, Mouse stated, “We all need pockets of sunshine that we can share with others.” Mouse, in fact, intends to give “Remember Them. Recuerdalos.” away.
The metalsmith who traveled to Mexico and back to deliver the steel structure “Remember Them. Recuerdalos” that Ché Hinojosa decorated, is Dennis Pike. You may have noticed some of his fantastic metal works in the community: bucking broncos, climbing bears, . . .his two-headed dragon barbecue on Balmoral.
Dennis has donated all of his portion of the proceeds from the sale of “Remember Them. Recuerdalos.” to the purchasing of a gift card from Home Depot. The money that's represented by this card, will be directed right back into building more PLJs. Any money remaining after the PLJ’s mission of 100 PLJs, will be donated to Friends of the Porterville Public Library.
Jeanette Brewer created the Showpiece PLJs, “Endangered” and “Dedication.” She's donating 100 percent of her proceeds to the Porterville Art Association of which she's a member. PAA in turn will be able to finance the construction and decorating of more PLJs.
The purchaser of both of Jeanette’s creations, Brown, plans to keep “Dedication” here in Porterville, where it will enrich the 100-plus families who visit their loved ones at Sierra Hills Retirement Community on Henderson. “Endangered” is set to be transported and established in the Northern California city of Brentwood, to be enjoyed by Martha’s grandchildren. Official ribbon cuttings are forthcoming.
“Endangered” is temporarily available to the residents and families of Sierra Hills Retirement Community. It can be found stocked full of stories for children temporarily in the library at Sierra Hills on the second floor.
“Dedication” is also available, even though it hasn't been permanently installed. Presently it sits outside amid the pepper trees north of the facility.
Again, “Dedication” is primarily full of books for grandparents, and great-parents to read with children. Most of these books are gifts from Read for Life, a literacy program represented here in South Tulare County by Karen Vanni.
Monies directed to PLJ are placed into a PLJ account at Weisenberger’s Ace Hardware — unless otherwise specified by the donor. Only qualified PLJ builders may access it.
Presently, PLJ doesn't have a bank account, nor can it offer ”tax-write offs.” Any monies left over after the mission of 100 PLJs is complete, will be handed over to the Friends of the Porterville Public Library. The PLJ account will be dissolved thereafter.
The mission of the Porterville Library-Junctions Initiative is to establish 100 “little libraries” in and around Porterville by February 18, 2022. To each PLJ is affixed a brass plaque in honor of Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones who died on February 18, 2020 as they fought the fire that destroyed our city’s library.
“Little libraries” are doll-house sized boxes set out most often on residential properties. These are filled with high-quality books which are enjoyed by patrons who replace these books with their own favorite books, ensuring these “Library-Junctions” as the Initiative is calling them, always stay full.
The PLJ Initiative is completely financed by individuals; it respectively operates independently of any agency.
At least two-hundred people have ”taken the PLJ Initiative” to create a fitting memorial for Raymond and Patrick. They have also seen the need to make real books accessible to readers — and beginning readers — throughout the region that our city library has served since Andrew Carnegie sponsored the f
The premiere PLJ auction could not have happened were for it not the efforts and talents of Ché Hinojosa and Jeanette Brewer. Because of their conscientiousness and artistry, three gorgeous “Showpiece PLJs” were produced. Because of their altruism and skills — and the benefactors who purchased their works — the PLJ is now poised for its next round of little libraries to be made.
The next set of Showpiece Porterville Library-Junctions to be auctioned is already in the works. Veronica Slobodnik, Melodie Gillespie, Porterville Art Association President, Romero Peña, and Ron Zanini are all committed to creating at least one of these.
The one Veronica is working on owes its existence to yet another benefactor only known as “Pickles.” “Pickles” purchased a pre-fabricated library from the Little Free Libraries organization based in Wisconsin. Ron, an inlaid-wood specialist, is building his from scratch, and will undoubtedly include a lot of walnut. \
More than just Showpiece Library-Junctions can be items for the ongoing PLJ auction/fundraisers. Local author, Heather H. Howard has donated an autographed copy of her humorous novel based upon two decades as a personal assistant for celebrities in and around Hollywood. If you have an item you believe would do nicely as a PLJ auction/fundraiser subject, contact a PLJ leader, and it will be considered.
Gifting Tuesday is a noble idea. The leaders of the PLJ Initiative wish to express their gratitude to all those mentioned in this article — and the many more who may not have been mentioned. Tim, Gina, Cindy, and Kristy, know that your gifts will be “paid forward” in the form of Library-Junctions that will go on giving — beyond Gifting Tuesdays, indefinitely.
The PLJ online auction site can be found at https://www.myminiauction.com/ptv-plls . You may either purchase as an individual or — better yet — get a group of your neighbors to chip in what they can. All the proceeds will be folded back into creating more PLJs until the mission of the 100 PLJ Initiative is complete: Establish 100 “little libraries” in and around Porterville by February 18, 2022.
Contact the leaders of the PLJ Initiative with any questions: Tim Baker at (559) 779-4821, Gina Calo Ecobiza at (559) 483-1189, Cindy Kelly at (559) 361-7494, or Kristy Noble at (949) 291-7146. E-mail the PLJ at info@scidip.net (no hyphen — in case auto-hyphen puts one in). Provide your e-mail and/or mailing address, and the PLJ will ensure you will be a part of the PLJ Initiative.
Visit the Porterville Library-Junctions for inspiration and good reading. These are all viewable via the Google Map at https://tinyurl.com/PTV-PLLs. The analog map is also still available upon request.
And join the PLJ on Instagram at Porterville_Little_Libraries .