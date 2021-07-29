“That's got to be a good throw,” Porterville Hot Shots 12 and under softball team coach Art Guillen told his team while conducting a defensive drill that simulated a game situation. “Reset. Back down to zero.”
Guillen was referring to beginning an inning all over again with no outs. It was actually the only error Guillen's team made during the drill.
The Hot Shots 12 and under team were among three Hot Shot teams who were practicing on Tuesday night at Hayes Field, joining the Hot Shots 10 and under and 16-18 teams. All three teams have been playing in numerous tournaments on their way to qualifying for the National Softball Association Pacific Western World Series being hosted. All three teams will begin play today in the tournament that goes through Sunday.
10 AND UNDER
Among the highlights for the Hot Shots 10 and under team was a second place finish at the North State Finals.
“Oh yes proud of the girls,” said head coach Todd Gillis about his team making it to the World Series. “I think we have a good chance.”
Gillis said the girls on his team have been together for four years. “The girls have grown leaps and bounds,” he said. “They've come a long ways.”
Gillis said he's looking forward to seeing how his team stacks up against the tough competition, which will include teams from Southern California. “It will be very good competition,” he said.
The team is led by its three pitchers Emily Camacho, Isabella Guerrero and Gracie Gillis and catchers Leila Whitworth, Charlee Brannen and Star-La Teran. “All three pitchers and catchers are leaders of the team, strong leaders,” coacn Gillis said.
Among the leading hitters for the team are Teran, Whitworth, Camacho and Brannen. Also on the team are Addison Bidart, Kendall Price, Peyton Elliott, Grace Burnitzki, Taeghyn Walsh and Ema Anderson.
“They play mulitiple positions,” said coach Gillis about all the players on his team. “A very versatile team is what I would call it.”
12 and UNDER
“Having fun and being comfortable that's the big thing,” said Guillen about the key for his team. The team has played more than 50 games during the spring and summer.
“They're one of the better U-12 teams in the Valley,” said Guillen, who was himself a standout baseball player at Monache who went on to play for the University of Hawaii.
About his team's opponents, Guillen said, “When they play us they know they have to bring their A game. We've had a good spring and summer and we're hoping to end it with a good showing in the World Series.”
Shylee Teran and Eva Anderson are the team's pitchers. “They throw a lot of groundballs and our defense makes plays,” Guillen said.
Also on the team are Mikayla Herrera, Merissa Guzman, Catherine Guillen, Jeanise Bell, Audrina Rubalcava, Madison Burnitzki, Isabella Sanchez and Madison Sandoval.
Coach Guillen said his team has been together for five years and is a versatile team with speed and power. “We're a little bit of everything,” he said.
The team has been sponsored by Real Deal Enterprises, Inc., David Horowitz, Jr.'s Barbershop, Joven's Insurance Services, Pacific Coast Cabinets, Generations Photography Studios, Harris Home Furnishings, The Vault Bar and Grill, Kemble Hydro Tech Inc., Get Faded Barbershop, Edward “Bubba” Williams, Stix Churroholics, Century 21, Jordan Link, Load Up Inc. and the Anderson family.
16-18
Head coach for the team is Mike Rangel with assistant coach Victor Esquerra and Frank Cardenas.
The team has plenty of depth on the mound with Anna Wallace, Angelina Rodriguez, Priscilla Gomez and Alysa Hernandez. Also on the roster are Jaylene Gutierrez, Monea Posadas, Annalicia Esquerra, Abigail Smith, Morgan Wylie, Paige Rangel, Mariah Castanon and Priscilla Valencia.
“I think we're defensively pretty good,” coach Esquerra said. “We're decent hitting. We've got a few people that move around to different positions.”