It's been a busy year for the Porterville Garden Club, and their Christmas meeting on Monday, December 12, was also eventful.
Deanna Pettus read a wonderful Christmas poem and spoke about the holiday to everyone, while Club President Charlene Woods, Lori Witt and Dorothy Wagy took care of the past, and present business of the club.
Besides 4 new members joining the club in 2022, members discussed their end of year plans for the club, as well as upcoming social service and activities for 2023.
There will be a Highway Clean-Up on Sunday, December 18, at 11 a.m. Those attending will meet at Fruit Growers Supply.
After the business was concluded and plans for an upcoming Bunco fundraiser and Tea Party were discussed the entertainment began.
Before a lunch of salad, ham and sweet potatoes, and dessert, delightful singer Joely Martin entertained club members and their guests singing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Let It Snow," "Hallelujah," and other holiday and jazz songs.
Everyone enjoyed her music and it was lovely having her charming fianceé Josh Navarro, who's a well-known international professional model, and her family and friends attend the Christmas gathering.
Navarro and Martin's grandmother Dorthy Mueller danced to some of the music, and everyone got a kick out of that.
There was a lot of joy and positive energy throughout the day, and everyone was having a marvelous time.
Club members and guests played "Steal the Gift" Christmas exchange game and had tremendous fun, with laughter and camaraderie.
Mueller said, "To everyone who is sitting home thinking about how they need to be around people. We all go to church every Sunday, but on other days we suggest you join the Porterville Garden Club.
We provide scholarships to students who study ornamental horticulture, or garden related, or plant related studies, even agriculture. We have tea parties, fundraisers, informational talks, and holiday and Christmas parties, and a lot more going on during the year."
For more information about the Porterville Garden Club look them up on Facebook.