Porterville Flag Day is back. Various organizations, businesses, and city representatives recently joined forces to continue the planning for the premiere Flag Day event in Tulare County. Patriotism continues in Porterville and everyone is invited to join the ceremony taking place at Grocery Outlet on Wednesday, June 14, Flag Day, with seating beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Porterville Flag Day Committee met on Wednesday as they continue to make plans for the event. From left: Mike Harvey, Elks 1342; Marcy McCaig, Elks 1342; Cindy Levario, Porterville Area Coordinating Council and Girl Scouts; Alida Verduzco Silva, City of Porterville; Yolanda Bocanegra, Porterville Exchange Club; Jonell Parnell Webb, Sunshine in Flight; Darwin Lara, Grocery Outlet; Claudia Guthrie, SETCO Republican Women; Leah Shiers, Porterville Emblem Club No. 82; Robert Lassotovitch, American Legion Post 20 Commander. Not pictured Porterville city councilman Greg Meister and Kristy Martin, Porterville Chamber of Commerce CEO.