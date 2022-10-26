The Porterville Exchange Club raised more than $10,000 for the community as it honored a 40-year tradition by holding its annual Treasure Trove Dinner on Saturday. Guests participated in a Masquerade Ball themed event wearing black tie attire and feathered masks. The entertainment included an orchestra ensemble from Harmony Magnet Academy and dinner was served by Granite Hills High School's Excel Club students.  The main event was a reverse drawing with 115 potential winners of the $7,000 grand prize. The last two names on the board were Shannnon and Dennis Sexton and Becky and Jorge Fernandez who agreed to split the prize, each taking home $3,500. The Exchange Club stated it thanked one and all for making the event a huge success again.

