Opening day of the 2023  World Ag Expo is shown in the Porterville Exchange Club food booth. Club member are ready to serve with good old fashion service with a smile. This marks the club's 8th year serving food local  RJ Meat Company Tri-Tip and hamburgers. We may not sell the most but we do sell the best is  the Club's motto with a side of hometown friendship . The Club relishes the opportunity for the world ag producers to come and see our back yard and the snow covered  Sierra Nevada Mountains 

