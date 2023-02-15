Opening day of the 2023 World Ag Expo is shown in the Porterville Exchange Club food booth. Club member are ready to serve with good old fashion service with a smile. This marks the club's 8th year serving food local RJ Meat Company Tri-Tip and hamburgers. We may not sell the most but we do sell the best is the Club's motto with a side of hometown friendship . The Club relishes the opportunity for the world ag producers to come and see our back yard and the snow covered Sierra Nevada Mountains
Porterville Exchange Club at World Ag Expo
THE RECORDER
