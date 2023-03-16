The glowing accolades from customers attested to the stellar professionalism, kindness, patience and politeness of the many Porterville Department of Motor Vehicles employees was honored on Wednesday at an awards ceremony.
The California DMV Leadership Leadership team from around the state spoke about the Porterville DMV team customer service achievements as awards were presented and pictures taken.
Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores presented the Porterville DMV with a proclamation naming March 15, 2023 Porterville DMV Day.
The Leadership team and presenters spoke about the Porterville DMV team's positive energy and delightful vibe, reading what customers wrote about how they were helped at the DMV. Someone even wrote their visit to the DMV was fun, and others wrote the persons who helped them were “nice, polite, extremely knowledgeable, understanding, bilingual, and helpful."
A member of the leadership team spoke about how the long drive from the DMV headquarters was and how beautiful it was, describing the hills and clouds, and he remembered his family in the area, saying, "It was a great way to start the day."
The mayor spoke about the Porterville DMV playing an effective role safeguarding the safety of the Porterville community and the DMV with the proclamation.
The Porterville DMV received more positive survey responses and among the highest scores in a California DMV survey that was done at each branch in the state the state. The Porterville DMV branch completed the following for Porterville and the surrounding area in 2022:
43,404 vehicle registrations
26,039 drivers license transactions
4,224 behind the wheel tests
The DMV branch served 74,667 customers in 2022.
Coleen Solomon, Deputy Director of the Field Operations Division, said, "This was an honor and a pleasure to celebrate Porterville DMV Day with the Porterville staff. This office provides superior customer service and is a vital part of the community. It's great to highlight our amazing staff."
Adrian Diaz, Licensing and Registration, honored Angela Cunningham, Porterville DMV Office manager, saying, "Thank you for being such an amazing boss. We have learned so much because of your inspiration and leadership. You show this is what being great looks like. Together we are a team. It's a pleasure working for and with you, the Porterville DMV Team and family.”