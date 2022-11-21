David Green, the new adjunct band director at Porterville College welcomed the audience to the college theater where a short concert was performed by 20 musicians on Thursday.
Green said it was a great joy working with the students this year and being part of the journey bringing the band back after the COVID-19 pandemic.
They played a short concert of nine different pieces of music. Joy, written by Frank Tichelli, which was wonderful and melodious. Then a Childhood Hymn written by David Holsinger, which Green said was designed for a young ensemble, but was still a challenging piece.
A prominent composer Sean O'Laughlin wrote Ancient Hunters which was full of different styles and techniques which again was challenging, said Green, for musicians who hadn't played together for a number of years. It was invigorating and fun to listen to.
Syrinx written by Claude Debussy was then played by soloist Arylin Gil on the flute.
Soloist Julio Beltran played Aria by Eugene Bozza on the tenor saxophone.
And Emily Gable next played a solo 120 Melodious Etudes for trombone, No. 1, and arranged by J. Rochut.
The band played a lively American Folk Trilogy by Anne McGinty which was just a great sound. Green said since it was a week before Thanksgiving and the holidays the band put this together in a few rehearsals.
Christmas Fanfare came afterwards, and it was again great holiday fun. Written by Randall Standridge, it was really enjoyable.
The last musical piece for the evening was Epic Venture written by Tyler Grant. A wonderful sound, and exhilarating. A great end to an enjoyable concert.
Green thanked the large audience of audience of family, friends and community members.
"Thank you for coming out, and thank you to the students. It's a lot of hard work. And if you'd like to join the group, we'd love to have you."
Stan Kelly said he thought the concert was great. His wife Cindy Kelly played the clarinet in the band.
"I'm excited and thrilled to get the opportunity to direct the ensemble at PC," said Green. "It's a challenge to rebuild the band program coming out of the pandemic, but I couldn't be prouder of the work and efforts of the ensemble members."