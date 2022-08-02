The large dump truck and demolition crew were busy digging up asphalt on Monday, August 1, at Mark Sidley's Porterville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Dealership.
The asphalt lot just east of the sales and service department was being pulled up, because Sidley is remodeling and expanding the sales showroom and service department.
"We are very excited to do our 2nd remodel and addition to the dealership,
since I bought it in 2004, when it needed a lot of attention and repairs," said Mark Sidley.
"So here we are again, and we hope to be the pride of Porterville with a new state of the art dealership."
Chrysler General Manager Jared Santos said they would double the size of the showroom and service areas, also adding an electric charging station, to serve more customers.
There was anticipation amongst the staff, service members, and administrators as they gathered outside on the Chrysler Dealership front steps, while Elliott, Sidley, and Santos took their golden shovels and broke ground for the new construction.
Maribel Elliott, the Controller, said they hoped construction would be completed by the middle of January 2023.
"I'm excited for Mark Sidley and his team on their new venture with a new showroom and service department," said Casey Landers, with Ally Bank, a long time banking partner.