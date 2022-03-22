It was a formal affair on Friday night at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building as the Porterville Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards banquet honoring a handful of community members, businesses and projects for the years of 2019 and 2021. With nearly every table full, the large crowd mixed and mingled over dinner and drinks before the ceremony began and each year's recipients were recognized.
The awards ceremony began with the Chamber playing a bit of catch up after the pandemic didn't allow for the ceremony to be held the past two years. Each of the recipients of the 2019 awards, who were presented by Chamber Board Chair Dr. Anthony Martin, recorded a video expressing their gratitude for receiving such a prestigious award from their community.
The 2019 awards began with the Female and Male Youth of the Year. With both recipients off continuing their education at a university they weren't present to accept their awards on Friday night. Andy Garcia was the first 2019 award recipient to be recognized and the 2019 Male Youth of the Year, stated receiving the award was “an honor and a blessing.”
His sentiments were echoed by Yessenia Ramos, the 2019 Female of the Year award winner, who said she was beyond grateful and honored to be recognized. While Ramos wasn't present to accept her award, her family was able to attend and accept the award in her honor.
Following the 2019 Youth of the Year awards, Porterville Breakfast Rotary was awarded the 2019 Community Service Project for their ongoing Stars in the Hills Prom. Janice Castle, a Porterville Breakfast Rotary member since 2001, was present at the banquet to accept the award, along with many other members of Breakfast Rotary.
“We saw a need in our community that wasn’t being filled,” said Castle about why the Stars in the Hills Prom began. “There was a group of students that really were missing out on some of the lifetime memories and milestones, so we decided that it was something the Porterville Breakfast Rotary wanted to address and we wanted to meet that need for our community.”
After Breakfast Rotary accepted its award and the applause that followed, the ceremony continued on to honor the 2019 Man of the Year, Bill Bennett. Bennett stated that the acknowledgment from his community came as a surprise and a testament to the years of giving back to the community that he has done. Bennett also thanked his wife and happily accepted the award at his table on Friday night.
The 2019 Woman of the Year award went to the late Grace Rios Munoz, who dedicated most of her life to community service before her passing in 2021. Present to represent Rios Munoz and accept her award were Elva and Fred Beltran. The Beltrans had long worked with Rios Munoz and talked about some of her work with the Porterville Area Coordinating Council, Toys For Tots and her volunteer work as an sign language interpreter. It was an emotional acceptance for the Beltrans who stated Munoz Rios was aware she would be receiving the award before she passed away.
The 2019 Allan Coates award was given to the late Ed Flory, whose son Joseph Flory to accept it in his honor. Joseph stated his father would be proud to know he was the recipient of such an honorable award, but he didn’t do any of his community work in order to be honored. Ed Flory, a local Veteran who had been committed to Veterans affairs and outreach for many decades, also had the honor of having the Veterans Memorial Building dedicated in his name in 2019 before his passing.
The last of the 2019 awards was given to J&R Meat Company as Business of the Year. Kelly Stock, the current owner of J&R Meat Company, stated it felt great for not only his business but also his employees to be recognized for all of the hard work they do to bring quality meat and service to the community.
The ceremony moved forward to the presentation of the 2021 awards, beginning with the Female and Male Youth of the Year awards. With both recipients for the awards coming from Granite Hills High School, the recognition opened with Jacob Bowker, Granite Principal, admiring his students, Sofia Biagio and Andy Garcia, for their hard work and dedication throughout their time at Granite.
Biagio, who was honored as the 2021 Female Youth of the Year, is currently at the top of her sophomore class at GHHS. She aspires to work in the field of STEM and encouraged more young women to also emerge themselves in STEM. Biagio was present at the banquet with her family who sat around her proudly and cheered loudly for their accomplished daughter as she received her award.
Garcia was next to receive his recognition as 2021 Male Youth of the Year. Garcia, who holds a 4.2 GPA as a senior at Granite, was described as humble and kind by his principal. He was all smiles during his recognition and expressed his love for math and sports. Garcia’s family was in attendance with him on Friday night as he graciously accepted his award from the Chamber.
The 2021 Business of the Year award went to Porterville’s Imperial Ambulance. Imperial Ambulance President, Trent Fiori, and Director of Operations and Human Relations, Scott Scheer, delved into the history of Imperial Ambulance, before thanking their community, the Porterville Police Department, the Porterville Fire Department and Sierra View Medical Center was they accepted their award.
The final four awards for the night all went to healthcare workers within the Porterville community.
The first 2021 Healthcare Woman of the Year award went to Aubriey True of Sequoia Transitional Care. Throughout the pandemic, True has switched her schedule many times to accommodate her patients. She has also worked directly with COVID patients and has given them the best care in her ability. Sequoia Transitional Care was honored to nominate True for the award.
The second 2021 Healthcare Woman of the Year award was given to Dr. Dawn Vinning of Sequoia Family Medical Center. Vinning has been with Sequoia Family Medical Center since 2002 and became a doctor in 2019 in order to better help people with COVID. She was described as passionate about her patients and working towards giving all of her patients the best quality of life she can. Vinning proudly accepted her award at her table.
The final two awards of the night went to employees of Sierra View. Dr. Jeffery Hudson presented the last awards to Bredana Celaya and Lorenzo “Larry” Castro. Dr. Hudson stated both Celaya and Castro worked endlessly, often wearing more than one hat and working tireless shifts at Sierra View. With pride, Celaya accepted her award as the third 2021 Healthcare Woman of the Year award, and Castro accepted the only 2021 Healthcare Man of the Year award.
Before closing out the ceremony, Chamber Interim CEO Christina Clausen thanked all in attendance for coming and acknowledged the help given from Burton School District students and Monache High School Academy of Hospitality students for their contributions to the banquet.
“Our community is what made this possible,” said Clausen. “Our ambassadors, our board members, our businesses, our students, our teachers, there are just so many wonderful people in this community. Thank you for the impact we are making. I have young children and this is why I do this, because of all these great people. I want to expose my children to these amazing community members, so thank you.”