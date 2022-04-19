The Porterville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced the selection of Kristy Martin as its new Chief Executive Officer effective March 29. She replaces Christina Clausen who served as Interim CEO for the past nine months.
“Our Board of Directors is thrilled to introduce a person of Kristy’s caliber to our community to guide the Porterville Chamber,” said Board Chair Dennis Ickes. “Kristy possesses the qualifications and expertise to grow our Chamber of Commerce into an even greater and more successful organization to create a lasting impact in our community.”
Kristy brings with her a wide variety of skills and experience, the chamber board stated. She has served non-profits in the community in roles such as President, Treasurer, and Auditor.
She also has the experience of running her own small business and brings an understanding of social media marketing and engagement, finances, event planning, and more, the chamber board stated. She's an advocate of keeping business local and is looking forward to serving the community and businesses of Porterville and the surrounding areas, the chamber board added.
“I am very excited to be able to serve our community and businesses in this new role as CEO of the Porterville Chamber,” Martin said. “I look forward to this new opportunity as I work to connect with our local business partners and leaders.
“It is my goal to work to bring more resources to our businesses, more opportunities to our community, and to see the Chamber thrive. When caring individuals come together, we can be a force of positive change for our community.”
Martin being an energetic entrepreneur and highly successful businesswoman brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for the local community, the chamber board stated. “These values in Kristy align perfectly with the Porterville Chamber’s mission of People Promoting Business for the Benefit of the Community.,” the board stated.
“The Board of Directors is delighted not only to have someone with Kristy’s knowledge and experience but to have someone with her passion and deep care for the community leading the Chamber.”