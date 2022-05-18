Stephanie Chaparro of Porterville is sharing a book that's a short story about special needs and promote acceptance and inclusion to give those a chance to see past a person’s disability.
“Penny Grinny,” published by WestBow Press, is the story of a chicken with a crooked beak and highlights her abilities despite her disabilities.
Penny Grinny is a happy chicken who was born a little different. Despite her differences, she's loved very much by the farmer and her sisters. She brought joy and love to others because of being accepted and included.
The story celebrates and encourages inclusion and acceptance of those with special needs. It also highlights the love and provision the farmer provides to all.
“I haven't heard of many books about chickens with a disability. I did not know about crocked beak until I got a chick with one a couple years ago,' Chaparro said. “It highlights Penny Grinny's other abilities despite her challenges. This book shows love that is shared between individual and caregiver.
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Chaparro said, “That it is ok to be different. Disability does not define who you are. A happy, fulfilling life of being included and loved is possible.”
Penny Grinny is available is softcover and as an E-book. It's available at Amazon and Barns & Noble.
Chaparro is a wife, mom, artist, author, educator, advocate and caregiver. She's a mother of four boys, including one who was born with cerebral palsy and one with autism.
She has been advocating for special needs for 14 years. She has a heart for loving those with special needs and advocates for understanding and acceptance.
She said she believes all life is precious. She enjoys caring for her special babies and feels blessed to know them, she said. She has watched firsthand the challenges those with special needs have and seen them overcome as well.
She has experienced the joy of seeing them bring out the best in others and how contagious a smile or laugh can be. She lives with her husband, Mike, and sons Gabe and Joey.