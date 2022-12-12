The Porterville Police Department announced Porterville Animal Control Manager Augie Gonzalez died on Friday night.
“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart, I inform you that Augie Gonzalez, the Porterville Police Department Animal Control Manager and friend of so many, passed away Friday night surrounded by family,” Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow said. Augie had a major medical emergency last week, which resulted in his passing. Augie was a tremendously dedicated and passionate employee.”
“Augie had a long and dedicated career to Public Safety and was very active in the City of Porterville.”
Gonzalez began his career as a police officer and went onto supervise the City of Porterville Animal Control Unit and Animal Shelter.
“Augie’s loving personality and compassion for animals was a perfect fit,” Castellow said. “He served the City of Porterville and the Porterville Police Department with distinction and dedication.
Please keep the Gonzalez Family and entire Porterville Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve this tremendous loss.”