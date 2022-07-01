With one win under their belts against Visalia, the Porterville 9-10 year-old all-star Little League baseball had a hard game against Visalia on Thursday night in the championship round of the District 34 Tournament.
After Porterville's 12-6 win earlier in the week, the teams met once again at the Burton Ballfields where Visalia won 15-12. The two teams played again on Friday night with the winner taking the district title.
Justin Hernandez, the starting pitcher for the Porterville 9-10-year-old all-stars, started off the game. Hernandez struck out five Visalia batters in his two innings as pitcher.
Porterville had been dominant in its games before the championship round as it opened with an impressive 21-3 win over Exeter. With the district title on the line, both teams were raring to go for their game.
“We were feeling really confident,” said Porterville coach Frank Rodriguez about his team. “After winning the first game we started off rough this time. We're both really good teams and we just made a bit too many mistakes early on.
The Porterville team is also playing for 10-year-old Kenny Webber who played with the Porterville Little League through most of the season before having to withdraw due to a diagnosis of burkitt's leukemia. Rodriguez said Webber is at Valley Children's Hospital “We have him on our mind. We're playing for him.”
Javier Sanchez stepped up to the pitchers mound after two innings. He also came up with a solid single late in the sixth inning. Porterville held strong but fell behind Visalia as Visalia scored five runs to take an 8-3 lead.
Hernandez had opening game jitters as he walked five players in the first two innings. But Hernandez earned multiple strikeouts.
Porterville responded with an impressive four runs in the bottom of the third to pull within 13-7. Cruz Ojeda was able to nail his pitch in the third followed by Hernandez and Luis Mosqueda.
Despite Porterville's brave rally in the final innings, the Visalia all-stars won out 15-12.