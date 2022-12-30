The home used for the popular 70s television series “The Brady Bunch” has nothing on this Porterville house.
On the outside the home looks pretty standard and quite beautiful and resembles the house from “The Brady Bunch.” But here's the story about the inside – a much different story – which has a much wilder side. And the home actually also includes a spectacular swimming pool, grotto and waterfall.
The house has been featured on the popular real estate social media page Zillow Gone Wild, which highlights unique houses for sale all across the country. Information on the house was featured on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page on December 21 and as of Thursday morning the home had received more than 3,200 comments.
Melson Reality which has listed the house for sale is capitalizing on the home's uniqueness. “If you are looking for a unique home with many amenities, look no further; this is it!!!” Melson Reality posted about the home located at 22356 W. Harrison.
Zillow Gone Wild posted the following on its Facebook page: “We’ve seen sunken living rooms and conversation pits, but I don’t think we’ve ever seen a sunken main bedroom suite and this cool 3,940 sq ft modernish home in Porterville, CA has one? Spa also included in the room. 5 bd, 4 ba. .68 acres. No potato shed.”
The home is the quintessential 70s house with its random sunken features throughout the house inside as it was built in 1978. The sunken master bedroom and the grotto-swimming pool-waterfall are two of the major features of the home a lot of people are talking about on social media.
The five bedroom, fourth bathroom home has other 70s features such as shag carpeting. Along with the master bedroom, the bathtub in the primary bathroom is also sunken.
The outside of the home is attractive with an A-line roof and high windows. And the home does have plenty of other amenities inside and outside including built-in oak cabinets, massive solid wood beams, a massive brick fireplace, wet bar enclosed patio area, a spacious backyard pool jacuzzi, an indoor spa and a pool room with an addition ¾ bath.
The home also has 3 attached garage spaces. In addition the house's entry features a decorative driveway and walkway. There's also a large side yard.
The large master suite bedroom alone also includes a decorative mirror/wood ceiling, two walk-in closets, an office space, built-in oak shelves, brickwork above the bed, blue shiny tile in the vanity/shower area, which leads to the indoor spa/garden. In addition there's an added guest wing with two bedrooms and a bathroom.
While there were posts that questioned the design of the inside of the home, especially the master bedroom, for the most part the reviews of the home posted on social media were positive.
“I could not understand the craziness of the master bedroom,” one person posted. “This was... interesting,” another person stated.
One person referred to the home as “horrific” — but in a positive way. “This is the most perfect horrific thing I've see. I love it!” the person stated.
Another person stated they were too clumsy for the house, stating “I would trip at least five times a day and twice a night just waking up to pee,” but added about the house, “It's really cool though.”
“Wait I like this,” another person stated.
Another person who posted about the home couldn't get over the grotto. “Can you imagine going to someone’s house and they have a WHOLE grotto?” the person posted. “Not to mention the inside looks dope, but pales in comparison to this water wonderland.”
About the master bedroom another person posted: “Realtor: TOTALLY normal bedroom. Absolutely simple, run of the mill sleeping quarters. Yup. Was never spicy, just always a room!”
Another person posted the house didn't suit their taste, stating “Nothing in here is what I'd pick,” adding, though, “But if this house was suddenly given to me, I'd buy muumuus, embrace the crazy, change nothing and have fabulous parties.”
One person even stated the house reminded them of a Frank Lloyd Wright home. “I love it... very midcentury modern,” the person stated. “Could use a little makeover to make it perfect.”
Those from Porterville who are familiar with the house also shared their thoughts.
“My hometown made zillow gone wild!” Tasha Anderson-Gardner posted. “Lol and I'm actually really familiar with this house. My friend lived there for a while when we were younger. It's actually a really cool house.”
“This is where I grew up,” Amanda Quatacker stated. “I totally knew the kids that lived here and the neighbors.”
The house is listed for $825,000.