A native Porterville man is having an opportunity beginning artists only wish for — a solo art show at a brand new gallery in an outlet mall.
Cesar Martinez Jr., 18, will be opening at Bird Dog Arts situated at the Outlets at Tejon in Tejon Ranch near The Grapevine.
The show, which opens Saturday and runs through early March, will feature close to 30 pieces of Martinez’s art.
“They’re all related, some (paintings) are bigger but all focus on the world today, though they each tell their own story,” Martinez said, adding he will be there to meet people, talk about his art, and answer questions during the artist reception, which includes complimentary wine and appetizers and slated to run from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
“I want to tell people to not be afraid. Come to the reception and art show. Any way (guests) come, they are welcome,” Martinez said. “My art is easy to understand. You can get something from my pieces. It’s raw but it’s the real thing. And though not realistic, it is as real as it could possibly get.”
THE BEGINNING
It all started at Monache High School when Martinez walked into his Spanish classroom and saw “Guernica” — a black and white/grayscale Spanish artist Pablo Picasso print.
“I didn’t care for art but something about it pulled my attention,” Martinez said. “So I started researching Picasso. Then I saw his saying, ‘Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist.’ And I knew that’s what I needed to do.”
That, he said, also convinced him he didn't have to copy Picasso’s forms.
“I’ve never taken any art classes but I started getting medical journals and books and studying anatomy, and drawing people and figures as realistic as I could,” Martinez said. “After a year, I got bored. It was all the same thing. I started to look up Picasso again and that’s when I ran across Jean Michel Basquiat.
“Before everything I did was charcoal and black and white. But Jean Michel was in color. I didn’t have to question anything. By Basquiat — it made sense. That’s when I started to paint.”
In July, Martinez had a show at the former Porterville Art Association.
“I invited local and area galleries from Bakersfield to Visalia to attend,” Martinez said. “Dave Gordon came to the show and told me he was amazed. And right there, offered me a solo show.”
The original show was previously planned for October but COVID pushed it to January 22 and again to February 19.
“I didn’t have any previous connections,” Martinez said. “I didn’t want to get my hopes up.”
His father, Cesar Sr., would often say, “Expect nothing and be grateful for anything,’” the younger Martinez said, and that’s how he lived life.
“A lot of people see my age and/or my looks and they think I am just doing it for fun,” Martinez said. “They don’t see this as an occupation. So I am excited to see someone giving it a genuine check. We did all the paper work two to three weeks later. Everything was happening really fast. Just the date of the show had to wait.”
His family, parents, Cesar Sr. and Cecilia, and his siblings have all been supportive about his art, Cesar Jr. said.
“My mom especially has been very understanding. It’s not easy in the beginning and she has helped me with finances. My dad didn’t really see this as a job but both have been a huge influence. I’m thankful for my mom. She puts up with me telling her when I am struggling with a piece.”
Now, Martinez offers advice to young artists.
“Paint with confidence. Paint what you want, when you want. Don’t concern yourself with other people and what they say,” Martinez said. “Be genuine. Be true to self.”
THE GALLERY
According to its website, Bird Dog Arts at The Outlets at Tejon features original, contemporary artwork for sale by more than 85 California artists. With 11,000 square feet of fine art, Bird Dog Arts also includes artist receptions, gallery tours, lectures, artist demonstrations, and performances. They also offer hands-on workshops and seminars.
Martinez’ work and those of Richard Krevolin, will be featured through March 1.
Bird Dog Arts is located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Suite 440, Tejon Ranch. They're open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.