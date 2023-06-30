The Porterville Little League Baseball 12U All-Star team became the fourth all star team from Porterville to win the District 34 championship this summer, defeating Visalia 13-6 last night at the Corcoran Little League Diamond.
Porterville got off to a quick start in the first inning as Cruz Ojeda and Jesus Valadez both drew walks to open the game and were brought home on a double from Bruno Lopez. Lopez came home to score on a single by Brayden Flores to give Porterville an early 3-0 lead.
Porterville extended its lead to 5-0 in the second. Moses Ibarra and Francisco Marin both singled to lead off the inning and then both scored on a double from Zeke Cuevas.
Visalia scored four times in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 5-4. .Porterville extended their lead to 6-4 in the fourth when Enzo Richardson singled in Ethan Veerman Visalia countered by scoring two more in the bottom of the fourth to tie things at 6.
Porterville then scored 7 unanswered, getting four in the top of the fifth and adding three insurance runs in the top of the 6th to win the championship.
Brayden Flores picked up the victory as he came in and relieved Valadez who had a strong outing. The 12U team will advance to the sectional tournament in July.
The 12U team joins Porterville's 10A and 10 B teams and 11-year-old teams who all won titles.
Members of the 12u team include Braydent Flores, Bruno Lopez, Cruz Ojeda, Elijah Duffey, Enzo Richardson, Ethan Veerman, Francisco Marin, Jesus Valadez, Moses Ibarra, Neamiah Zuniga, Ethan Salmon and Ezekie Cuevas. Coaches are Dave Veerman, Javier Ibarra, Tony Lopez and Abel Ojeda.