The Porterville Little League 11U all star team advanced to the sectional tournament on Saturday afternoon, beating Lemoore for the second straight day 12- to win the District 34 title at the Burton Ballfields..
Porterville wasted no time getting things started in the bottom of the first as Javier Sanchez and Kevann Carabay both singled to start the inning. Ayden Vasquez and Andrew Sanchez followed with RBI singles to make it 2-0.
Porterville added three runs in the 2nd inning with Vasquez and Carabay both picking up RBI’s. After Lemoore scored twice in the third inning Porterville countered with 4 more in the 3rd, led by an RBI single from Julian Bedolla and a 2 run single from Julian Guzman.
Lemoore tried to keep it close, scoring twice in the fourth but Porterville put the game away with three more runs in the bottom of the 5th as Mason Miguel singled to drive in a run and Bedolla added an RBI triple to cap the scoring.
Sanchez gave a strong performance on the mound for Porterville as he went all 6 innings while striking out seven.
The Porterville 11U team will now host the sectional tournament which will include teams from Fresno and Bakersfield at some point in July.
Team members are Royce Arellano, Julian Bedolla, Kevann Carabay, Aiden Garcia, Julian Guzman, Justin Hernandez, Mason Miguel, Landyn Ray, Andrew Sanchez, Javier Sanchez, King Sanders and Ayden Vasquez.
In other all star games for Porterville League the 8U team lost its second game in a row to Lemoore to be eliminated front he tournament.
The Porterville 10U and 12U teams are participating in the District 34 tournament in Corcoran and both are playing in the championship game on Wednesday.
The 12U team beat Visalia 6-5 in extra innings on Saturday to advance to the semifinals where they beat Exeter 8-7. Head Coach Dave Verreman noted Bruno Lopez, Elijah Duffey, Zeke Cuevas, Jesus Valdez, Francisco Marin and Cruz Ojeda for their outstanding play.
The 10U team beat Exeter 16-2 on Sunday to advance to the championship game. Joren Leyva picked up the victory in that game, throwing 5 solid innings.
Both the 10U and 12U teams will need to lose twice in order to be eliminated. Games are at the Corcoran Little League fields and will be at 7 p.m.