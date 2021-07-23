It can be referred to as the return of Porter Putnam.
An exhibit of Royal Porter Putnam's possessions is being featured again at the Porterville Historical Museum. The exhibit can be viewed when the museum opens, including today, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday.
Belongings of Putnam also made their way to the museum for an exhibit there in 2018, the first time in more than 100 years Putnam's personal possessions made it to Porterville.
“The museum had really nothing of Porter Putnam's at all,” said museum archivist John McWilliams before the return of Putnam's possessions.
That exhibit in 2018 included the most prized possession, Putnam's 1851 Colt Navy Revolver, along with his personal desk, pocket watch, jewelry, silverware, business papers, photographs and other personal effects. It was all thanks to McWilliams, who came into possession of the items, thanks to a chance meeting with an adopted descendent of Putnam.
The exhibit three years ago was “Discovering Porterville's Pioneer Past,” which included other aspects of Porterville's history. The exhibit now at the museum is dedicated solely to Putnam.
The genesis of the 2018 exhibit and the exhibit currently at the museum began with McWilliams' quest to find Putnam's gun. The journey that led to many of Putnam's possessions could be described as an odyssey. “This is a really interesting story,” said McWilliams about how the exhibits came about.
McWilliams had been searching in vein for 35 years for Putnam's gun. “I pretty much gave up on the idea,” said McWilliams about ever finding the gun.
But in 2006, McWilliams was in an antique shop in Three Rivers and asked if the shop had “anything from my hometown of Porterville.”
A woman by the name of Noni Summers just happened to be listening. When McWilliams let Summers know about his interest in Porterville history, Summers eventually told him, “I have the gun,” referring to Putnam's gun. “You could have knocked me over with a feather,” McWilliams said.
It turns out Summers' mother was the second wife of Earnest Mathy whose first wife was Putnam's granddaughter, Ila Putnam. So Summers referred to herself as Putnam's great-great granddaughter.
Summers consented to selling McWilliams the gun. McWilliams had Porterville historian Bill Horst determine the value of the gun and Horst determined the gun to be valued at $5,000.
So McWilliams and Summers agreed to a deal in which McWilliams would make payments for the gun. “I had it and the end of the day,” McWilliams said.
At first Summers was reluctant to tell McWilliams if he had anything else of Putnam's he said. But several years later Summers came to tell McWilliams, “I have everything.”
Among the possession Summers had was Putnam's desk and an 1858 tintype of Putnam when he first came to the area that have also become part of the exhibits.
The odyssey of where Putnam's possessions went ended with Summers. “There is no living descendent of Porterville Putnam,” McWilliams said.
Ila Putnam and Mathy eventually moved to Three Rivers and had Porter Putnam's possessions there. After Ila Putnam died, Mathy inherited Porter Putnam's possessions.
Mathy remarried and Porter Putnam's possessions eventually ended up with his second wife's daughter, Summers.
McWilliams said Summers had three storage units full of Porter Putnam's belongings, but was eventually no longer going to be able to hold onto the storage units or the belongings. “They would have been lost to history,” McWilliams said.
But McWilliams and Summers worked out the details in which he would end up with Porter Putnam's possessions. “To me it was just amazing,” McWilliams said. “All the stuff was sitting in Three Rivers.”
And McWilliams said Porter Putnam's possessions are now at the museum where they belong. “They really shouldn't be sitting in my house,” he said. “It should be in the Porterville Museum.”
As far as how long Porter Putnam's possessions will remain at the museum, McWilliams said as far as he was concerned they are being loaned by him to the museum indefinitely.
And he also said as far as he's concerned the exhibit can also remain at the museum indefinitely.