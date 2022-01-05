Welcome to Poor Richards At The Springville Inn.
Two of the area's most iconic institutions will soon be together as Poor Richards will soon open its second location at the historic Springville Inn. One of Poor Richards' business partners, Christian Diaz, said they're shooting to be up and running at the Springville Inn no later than January 20. “It's little things that are holding us up,” he said.
As can be expected the anticipation of Poor Richards opening in Springville is off the charts as of Tuesday morning there were 15,000 hits on Facebook reacting to the pending opening. “People are buzzing and excited about it,” business manager Hussain Rayani said.
Rayani, learned about the chance to open a location at the Springville Inn a couple of months ago when Angie Dempsie, wife of Chris Dempsie, a longtime Porterville Police Officer, was at the Porterville location. She told Rayani the Springville Inn was available and suggested another Poor Richards be open there.
Poor Richards owners were then able strike a deal to open a second location at the Springville Inn with the help of real estate agent Quinn Atherton. “Quinn was really helpful,” Rayani said.
Rayani also said the history of Springville Inn will stay in tact. With a downstairs and upstairs at the Springville Inn, the downstairs will be the restaurant portion of the business where the pizza will be served and the upstairs will have a bar with plans for entertainment.
The new owners of Poor Richards have had entertainment at the Main Street location and it's planned for entertainment such as comedians, singers and bands to perform at the bar at the Springville Inn, Diaz said.
Diaz said he and his business partners are opening the second location “just to give people something to don on the weekends up there.”
Diaz also said the downstairs portion of the location where the pizza is served will be the same as the Porterville location, adding it will be family-oriented. Diaz added a children's arcade will also be part of the Springville location as it is with the Porterville location.
He added more televisions will be added downstairs and upstairs at the Springville Inn. He said no matter one sits downstairs or upstairs they will be able to see TV.
And of course just like at the Porterville location, the recipe for the famous Poor Richards pizza will continue to be the same at the Springville location.
Diaz, his wife, Victoria, and business partner Rasheem Rayani, Hussain's son, were involved in the purchase of Poor Richards from Mike Freeman, the previous owner, last September. Freeman's family had owned the Porterville Institution since it opened in 1970, with Freeman's father, Richard, who the place is named after, coming up with the famous recipe for the pizza.
Others involved in the management of Poor Richards at the Springville are Adriana Rayani, Joanna Rayani and Zahra Rayani.
Just like the Porterville location, beer will be sold with the pizza downstairs at the Springville location. Diaz stated some of his customers prefer to have a mixed drink with their pizza and that option will be provided for customers at the Springville location.
But he added the main place for alcoholic beverages other than beer will be the bar upstairs, which will provide they types of drinks a typical bar offers.
Diaz said it's planned at the beginning for the upstairs bar to be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, but the bar could eventually be open on more nights.
“We're just going to listen to what the people want,” he said. “We'll just kind of go from there. We'll see how that goes.”
While the Porterville location's hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, Hussain said it's planned for the Springville hours to be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
As far as the Porterville location, Hussain said, “things are doing really well. A lot of people are having their parties in there and all kinds of stuff.”
“People got real excited,” added Hussain about the re-opening, so to speak, of Poor Richards, also saying to brought back many memories for customers.