Zach Freeman paraphrased Dr. Seuss when talking about his family's sale of a longtime Porterville institution, Poor Richard's Pizza.
“Don't cry because it's over, smile because it was PIZZA.”
And actually even though the ownership of Poor Richard's will be over for the family who began the establishment on 205 North Main Street more than 50 years ago, the time for Poor Richard's won't be over.
Mike Freeman, who took over Poor Richard's from his parents, Richard and Marry Ellen, who began the establishment, said someone has agreed to buy the business and the new owners are set to keep Poor Richard's pizza as it is — and the name.
“We're in the process right now,” said Freeman about the sale of the business. “It hasn't gone through yet.”
Freeman said the new owners agreed to buy the business on Tuesday. The For Sale sign was still in the window at Poor Richards on Main on Tuesday night. “I probably will tonight,” said Freeman about taking down the For Sale sign.
“They saw the sign,” said Freeman about the new owners. Freeman said he couldn't say who the new owners are or talk about the terms of the deal.
But he did say a local family was taking over the business. He added along with keeping the Poor Richard's pizza, the new owners plan to add to the menu and put in televisions at the business.
He said he was glad the business was staying with local owners. When asked if he felt the business was being left in good hands, Freeman said, “Yeah, I do.”
And he said the new owners will keep the name Poor Richard's. “They've bought the name, too,” Freeman said.
Actually the official name of the place is Poor Richard's Pizza Barn. When Richard and Mary Ellen Freeman began the pizza place in 1970 the Pizza Barn sign was on the front of the building and in the early 1970s the place was known as the Pizza Barn.
The family recipe for pizza at the place has been in tact ever since and it's set to stay that way with the new owners. “I'm going to show them how to do it,” said Freeman about teaching his family's recipe to the new owners.
Freeman remembers when he was in the fifth grade when his parents started the business, coming to the business after school and washing pots and pans. “I've been here ever since,” he said.
After he graduated from Porterville High School in 1977, he went right to managing the place.
“We've been talking about it for a while,” said Freeman about selling the business. “Just here recently we got serious about it. It's been in the works for a little while. It's just time.”
Richard Freeman also grew up in Porterville and while in Santa Barbara he was a police officer and worked on the side at a restaurant where he learned to make pizza. He came back to Porterville in 1970 to open the Poor Richard's, the first pizza restaurant in town. He died this year at the age of 86.
As far as how the place got its name, of course Mike's father's name is Richard and “he just went from there,” Mike said.