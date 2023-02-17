SPRINGVILLE — All the rain in California, has been welcome in the drought stricken areas but also wreaked havoc with too much water, flooding and mudslides throughout the state.
On the upside, the rainfall has left over 22 vernal pools at Circle J-Norris Ranch above Springville, and students and faculty from UC Merced, Porterville College, Monache High School, Sequoia Middle School, Eleanor Roosevelt Learning Center, Sequoia Riverlands Trust, and home school students came to study the pools with Nancy Bruce and CJNR Director Amanda Driver.
When the group gathered around the first vernal pool, which had not been included on the study map, Bruce remarked with excitement she had never seen tree frog eggs in a vernal pool. And Driver said that's because the vernal pools are so temporary.
"Let's gather near the shore, and document how many species of vertebrates and invertebrates we can find," Driver said.
After a lot of activity examining the shore, and measuring the length, depth and width of the pool, students found the pool was a little more than 40 feet long and 34 centimeters, or almost 13-half inches deep.
"We did document the fairy shrimp in the pool, as well as tree frog egg sacs that are attached to plants. There were also fly larvae, ducks, Killdeer birds, cattle, and aquatic crustaceans," said Driver. She also remarked Roly Poly bugs are classified as crustaceans.
She asked everyone if they could guess how much rain had fallen recently. There was a total of more than 18 inches.
Before each group of students and researchers left to go out into the field, she told them about the vernal pool they found surrounded by oak trees during the Christmas bird count, and said,"If you find a vernal pool" you can name it. But mark it with GPS coordinates, Driver said.
Driver and Bruce told the assembled group Circle J is an active ranch, and in the past researchers and environmentalists thought cows living on the ranch degraded the vernal pool habitat.
So they fenced off an area and didn't let the cows get near the large rainfall puddles, or vernal pools, and they dried up.
They found the cows were actually beneficial to the ecosystem. Cows are part of the ecosystem and they need active grazing to keep down the non-native grasses.
"The yuckiest vernal pools with cow patties, hoof prints," said Driver, "make the vernal pools better for the Fairy shrimp, or vertebrates and invertebrates."
Besides cattle, elk, pronghorns, mice, rabbits, geese, ducks, birds, and other animals use the vernal pools.
Besides wildlife taking advantage of the rainwater pools, the pools are also full of minerals.
Bruce said she found fairy shrimp in a vernal pool in Yosemite at 8000 feet. So altitude doesn't seem to affect them.
There were red tailed hawks flying over the large lake, which were a mated pair, Driver said. She also saw Red Shouldered hawks, which are called river hawks.
Jessica Malisch, Associate Director of UC Merced Nature Reserve said, "We are super appreciative that Amanda invited us down to further develop our climate science skills."
She said students from UC Merced had previously gone on a weekend field immersion trip called "Field Curious."
Besides the first vernal pool, which wasn't listed on the map, there were over 22 pools throughout the ranch, which students were marking with GPS, and studying the habitat, noting all the flora and fauna.
"This is a wonderful experience to come out here to the ranch. I've never seen fairy shrimp before, and I didn't know what I was looking for, so I asked Nancy and she pointed one out to me," said Jose Castellanos, "It was amazing. And I was able to see 2 more, as well as the frog eggs. It's great to learn out here, and then you can find more. It's a wonderful place to learn about and observe nature."
Jose's wife, Alba, said it was great to see all the interest from the young people and the students from UC Merced.
The Castellanos home school their sons Joseph, Abraham, and Jonathan. They spoke about Joseph, a senior getting ready for college, and said they love spending time with their boys. They go to Kings Canyon Park on an annual trip, and hope the outdoor family excursions will continue to be a tradition.