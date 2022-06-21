A young child heads down the water slide as plenty of people take advantage of the City Pool at Murry Park below on a late, hot Monday afternoon on Monday. Another free swim night will be offered at the pool this Friday, June 24 from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. The pool is open seven days a week from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. and 3 to 5 Monday through Friday and from 1 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $1 for 12 and under and $2 for adults. Reservations can be made at the following link. https://ci.porterville.ca.us/departments/parks___leisure/parks___facilities/pool/index.php The pool office phone number is 559-782-7543. Reservations can only be made two days in advance.
Pool Days
