A treasured, historic institution that provided so many memories for this area has been lost.
The Ponderosa Lodge was fully engulfed in flames on Friday. Reports the 5,000-square foot structure located just beyond Quaking Aspen Campground was on fire began to circulate on social media on Friday afternoon.
It didn't take long for many to go to social media to lament the loss of the lodge. “Ponderosa Lodge,” Gina Marie Pitigliano Taylor posted on Facebook. “So many memories of youth camp with my friends from St. Anne's. Prayers for the owners.”
The lodge located at 7,200-foot altitude included three motel-style suites, a gift shop, grocery store, cafe, full liquor bar, billiard room. Outside patio with buit-in barbecue and horseshoe and a small gas station.
Two of the suites were two-story rooms that could accommodate eight people. There was also a third room for two people
The lodge was located in the heart of the Giant Sequoia Monument and was the home to many activities, including hiking, camping, fishing and horseback riding. The lodge was also near the Trail of the 100 Giants.
The lodge was built in 1960 and ever since it was built it has provided plenty of memories for generations of families in this area.
Those who have reviewed the lodge on social media have pointed out its charm and referred to its “mountain-folk atmosphere.”
While no cause of the fire has been confirmed it's been reported a blown propane tank may be the cause. It was also reported firefighters were unable to get to the lodge because of the road and weather conditions.