The art of Luke Mathis, a Porterville Military Academy seventh grader, is featured in this year's Tulare County Farm Bureau's National Agriculture Week Children's Art Calendar.
More than 1,300 entries of art were submitted from elementary, middle school and high school students from throughout Tulare County to be considered. Mathis' art was among the select number of pieces of art chosen to be used in the calendar.
Students and their art who were chosen were recognized at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting. The theme for this year's calendar, which will be distributed throughout Tulare County by the Farm Bureau and the Tulare County Office of Education, is “We've Got Good Things Growing.”