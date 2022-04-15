Ten challenges, two days, one X-TREME Team. That's what Porterville Military Academy cadets experienced March 11 to 13 at the California Cadet Corps’ X-TREME TEAM Challenge held at Camp San Luis Obispo.
In all, 36 teams from throughout California, including nine teams from PMA, participated in the competition. And by the time they were all done, PMA’s junior high division team dominated the weekend, capturing first, second, and third place.
First place, the highest scoring team for all three divisions, was led by Cadet Abigail Stevens and included Rikku Gonzales, Stephanie Sandoval, Annalyse Aguilar, Selena Velaquez, Zachary Souza, Nathanel Carrel, Marcos Munoz, Aris Acuff, and Nadya Sanchez.
Samantha Cox lead the team that scored second, and Suehey Hernandez led the team placing third.
The XTC challenges cadets on 10 different extreme obstacles to build teamwork, leadership and followership, with obstacles on endurance, media relation engagements, and problem solving — physical and mental, which pushed the cadets outside their comfort zone, said Lt. Col. Frederick Dohnke, Commandant at PMA, as he offered an example.
“Pablo (Hernandez) leapt up a significant obstacle, showing no fear,” Dohnke said.
Dohnke was one of six military cadre with PMA who ate and lived with the cadets for the weekend.
But even before the scheduled challenges began on Saturday, the 91 cadets experienced one unexpected addition to the challenges. While sleeping in individual tents Friday night, the temperature dipped lower than anticipated, resulting in freezing weather and waking up to ice on the ground.
“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to attend but decided to go,” said Cadet Wendy Trejo, 7th grader at PMA. “I was really nervous about it and then that first night was so cold. I didn’t sleep at all. I was too cold.”
Though others were allowed to stay two or three to a tent for warmth, Trejo said her close friend didn't attend, so she stayed alone in a tent.
When the challenges began on Saturday, she was up there with all the others, she said, with one challenge standing out in her memory as it involved running with weights and stopping to observe and memorize information at different stations.
“I learned more about team work and I met more people,” she said. “It was good.”
Eighth grader, Cadet Ronald Cruz, said he adapted to the challenges as he went.
“Most of the challenges were advanced-taught at PMA,” said Cruz, referring to the training on the PMA obstacle courses. “The most challenging was ‘System Failure.’ It’s a test of your mind to not get distracted.”
The challenge took place in a room, he said, filled with heavy fog from a machine, LD lights flashing, music blaring, and included sudden and unexpected episodes of yelling, smashing noises, and banging of things, while they completed test questions.
“I’m not able to say I came back changed in any specific way but each performance will prepare me more,” Cruz said. “It will definitely prepare me for my future.”
Cadet Constance Higle, a freshman at PMA, also talked of the System Failure challenge.
“I think it was the most interesting of all the challenges,” she said. “Our entire job was to not get distracted by things around us.”
She went into the experience, she said, wanting to do all she could while helping others.
Higle also said an unexpected challenge happened Friday night.
“I was in my one-man tent and my sleeping bag froze — my zipper froze with ice,” she said. “All of the events were challenging but my team did best in ability in ‘Human Foosball.’ We really had to communicate with our team.”
Cadet Samantha Cox, eighth grader, said she didn’t mind the cold weather at all and said she had the most difficult time with a challenge involving a compass.
“We had to get to different places using the compass and counting the steps it took us to get there,” Cox said. “My favorite challenge was System Failure where we had to answer hard questions but it was fun. We did good but couldn’t focus. It really was distracting.”
Cox said she returned from the camp with a closer feeling towards the academy and the program.
“I’m now trying harder to focus and tuning distractions out,” Cox said. “I’m also preparing for the next event by waking up earlier. We had to get up at 5 a.m. every day, leadership at 4:30 a.m. and ‘lights out’ was at 8 p.m.”
Master Sgt. Hector Medellin praised the cadets and said there were no issues whatsoever with getting there and back.
“It was great to get the kids out there again,” Medellin said. “The biggest thing is we got there and back with no issues. Events like these take a lot of coordinating, team working, and formal and informal leadership with a goal to develop tomorrow’s leaders.”
Dohnke echoed the sentiments.
“We had over 90 cadets go out as individuals, spend two nights in a tent where the low reached 34 degrees the first night, compete for nearly 12 hours in 10 challenges and come home being a part of something larger than just themselves,” Dohnke said. “On the way back, they understood how they are a part of something special at this academy.”
OUSTANDING PERFORMANCES
XTC Cadet Superior Performers were selected by the PMA military department for excelling at XTC 2022. They are Cadets Samantha Cox, John Kilburger, Richard Reece, Suehey Hernandez, Audrey Kilburger and Constance Higle.
In addition, PMA peer cadets voted via secret ballot for XTC Outstanding Contributors. They are Cadet Team Leaders Suehey Hernandez, Delaney Posey, Abigail Stevenson, and Lexy Asuncion, as well as Cadets Wendy Trejo, Abraham Valdovinos, Ronald Cruz, Constance Higle, Jonathan Rodriguez, Nathanel Carrell, Shanks Shanks, Ariyiah Brazell, Richard Reece, Rigoberto Pichardo and Pablo Hernandez.