Wednesday evening proved to be the perfect setting for the Porterville Military Academy Class of 2023’s commencement ceremony on the PMA campus. With a small class of 22 graduating cadets, the cloudy and breezy weather provided the perfect comfortable mood for the graduates' friends and family who were in attendance.
Cadets who will continue their education at PMA next year were at the front gates taking tickets and handing out ceremony brochures. Just before 7 p.m., nearly every seat on the field was full. As ‘Pomp and CIrcumstance’ began to chime through the air, the small class of graduates made their way up through an aisle in the crowd and to their seats at the front of the stage.
The color guard, who had readied themselves at the back of the field in preparation to present the colors, made their way forward and stood facing the crowd. Several of the graduating seniors briskly made their way off stage to join their fellow bandmates in the playing of the National Anthem.
As the crowd settled back into their seats, PMA Principal Doug Ihmels welcomed the audience and introduced some special guests including Porterville Unified School District board members and superintendent Nate Nelson. Senior Class Advisor Shae Bell offered the welcome speech in Spanish.
“Parents, staff, family members and friends, I would like to thank you for attending tonight and for your continued support of these outstanding graduates,” said Ihmels. “We are very proud of their accomplishments and their representation of what it means to be a PMA Cadet.”
Ihmels then welcomed Dean Jolene Robles who announced the handful of graduates who are California Scholastic Federation Seal Bearers and Golden State Seal recipients. Robles introduced Jaynie Castillo, a PMA Counselor, who highlighted eight cadets and the scholarships they received.
After the cadets received their recognition, Robles returned to the microphone to introduce the Class of 2023’s salutatorian, Angelina Martinez.
Martinez approached the microphone and reflected on her time at PMA before congratulating her fellow classmates on their achievements.
“During the first two or three weeks of attending PMA, we had to eat our lunch outside on the ground since we did not have tables and chairs yet,” said Martinez. “PMA looked so different when we started back in August of 2018. The gym was still being built and part of the actual building was still unfurnished and closed off. Now we have awards, decorations, pictures and posters going up and down the walls throughout PMA to make it more welcoming… Never did we ever think that PMA would grow so much and become its own brigade or even become as successful as it is now.”
Martinez’s speech was translated by Juan Madrigal.
Cadet Commander and graduate Madison Smith was next to speak to the audience as she presented her own gratitude for the PMA staff, PMA parents and her fellow graduates.
“We made it,” said Smith. “We’re finally here. The day we have all been looking forward to, our graduation. Thank you Class of 2023. And like Dora the Explorer said ‘We did it.’”
Smith’s speech was translated by Esteban Guiterrez.
Just before the ceremony moved forward to the presentation of the diplomas, the Cadet band performed Saratoga March by Russell Holland to the delight of the crowd. A trio of cadets also snuck off to a set of standing silver bells ready for the signal from Ihmels to ring them in honor of the graduating class.
As staff prepared themselves to watch their students cross the stage and receive their diplomas, PUSD board members Lilian Durbin, Donna Berry, Pete Lara Jr. and superintendent Nelson were invited to the front to shake hands with each of the graduates. Each board representative took turns handing each of the graduates their individual diploma.
After each of the 22 graduates walked across the stage, shook hands with the board members, and posed for a photo, Ihmels took to the microphone one last time. This would be the last time Ihmels congratulates a class from PMA as he's set to retire now that the school year is coming to a close.
“This was an outstanding class,” said Ihmels. “They definitely moved the leadership on campus further than any class has ever done.”
Ihmels politely asked the PMA Class of 2023 to stand and as applause began to ring out he requested the graduates turn their tassels, signaling their official graduation from PMA.