It was a busy day for the Jones and Figueroa families on Thursday as the mutual support between them and the community of Porterville continued.
First they attended the softball game between Porterville High and Monache. Then it was off to another ceremony at the Burton Ballfields with Porterville Little League in which the effort to place a flag pole at Porterville Fire Station 71 was officially kicked off, so to speak.
The community continued to show its support for the families of Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones who died during the fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library that was located adjacent to the Fire Station 71 on February 18, 2020.
Jones' parents, John and Sandra Jones, and Figueroa's father, Ramon Figueroa along with Figueroa's children, Ramon “Phoenix” Figueroa and Amelia Figueroa were among those who came to PHS and the Burton ballfields on Thursday.
As a way to thank the community for its support the Figueroa and Jones families agreed to fund placing a flag pole at Station 71 at no cost to the city. But Porterville Little League decided to join the effort and sold shirts on Monday night to go toward the funding for the flag pole.
On Thursday Porterville Little League information officer Summer Cordova presented a $1,000 check to the Figueroa and Jones families that came from the sale of the the shirts. “All of this was raised on one night,” Cordova said. “I'm so proud of my community.”
John Jones said along with a flag pole to be placed at Station 71, the plan calls for a plaque to be placed with the flag pole in honor of his son and Captain Figueroa that also acknowledges the community support.
“I think this is a great way to start this,” said Jones about PLL's donation. PLL plans to continue to raise funds for the flag pole, including selling more shirts.
“We had no idea these guys were doing this,” said Sandra Jones about PLL raising funds.
Jones said his family and the Figueroa family will cover whatever costs of the flag pole that's not raised by the community. “They're going to help us put it up,” said Jones about the community of Porterville. “That's awesome. It's a great cause.
“I've seen it over and over,” added Jones about the community's support. “They're amazing. They are workers and givers. It's just a great community, a great community.”
Ramon Figueroa echoed Jones' thought, referring to how Porterville has been named as an All-America City. “That's the reason why Porterville is an All-America City,” he said. “They've won our hearts over.”
“He's the one who pointed it out,” said John Jones about Ramon Figueroa noticing Station 71 didn't have a flag pole.
Jones said Figueroa came to him and suggested “Let's go halves,” adding he responded, “definitely, let's do it.”
Before coming to the Burton Ballfields, the Jones and Figueroa families attended the Porterville-Monache softball game at PHS where John Jones and Amelia Figueroa threw out the first pitch. A Porterville Fire Department Last Alarm banner in honor of Captain Figueroa and Patrick Jones was also unveiled at the PHS softball field.