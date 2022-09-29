The Porterville Library-Junction continues to accomplish its mission: To inspire 100 citizens in and around Porterville to establish a miniature library in their neighborhood. Each PLJ is a memorial for Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
About a year after its first auction, the PLJ Initiative is ready to conduct its second. Auctions are one way of assisting the PLJ in completing its mission. They accomplish at least two things: garnering attention to this important project, and providing some financial assistance to qualified, aspiring PLJ curators who might need it. Half of the proceeds from the sale of “Showpiece Library-Junctions” go to the artists, and the other half is made available to deserving future curators.
Presently there are 32 Library-Junctions in operation. To each is affixed an identical brass plaque honoring Figueroa and Jones. The plaques are being donated by Richard Eckhoff of Springville. Raymond and Patrick perished in the fire that destroyed Porterville's main library on February 18, 2020. The Porterville Library-Junction Initiative chooses to be a positive response to this horrific tragedy. Library-Junctions foster community and augment literacy. But most importantly of all, with every PLJ that’s put into operation, that’s another memorial for Raymond and Patrick.
Library-Junctions are birdhouse-like structures large enough to house dozens of books. Library-Junctions are usually placed by residents within the boundaries of their properties. Abiding by the honor system, patrons trade an equal number of their own books for ones they remove from the Library-Junctions.
In the fall of 2022, the PLJ’s premiere auction resulted in the sale of three gorgeous “Showpiece Library-Junctions”. Martha Brown made the winning bids for “Endangered” and “Dedicated” by Jeanette Brewer. A third, “Recuerdados. Remember Them.” by Ché Hinojosa, was sold to a benefactor who wishes to remain anonymous. The PLJ’s proceeds from the sales of these first three are presently being made available to qualifying groups of neighbors interested in establishing their own PLJ.
As with that premiere PLJ auction, this second one will end at 5 p.m. on “Giving Tuesday” on November 29. The auction commences at 8 a.m. on October 10.
SHOWPIECE PLJ AUCTION ARTISTS
RAMIRO PEÑA II: “Hatchling”
Ramiro took time off from his schedule as an aspiring filmmaker to transform one of 65 gable-style “honor vend racks” donated by publisher, Jim Fox. Ramiro succeeded in his objective to create an eye-catching and whimsical Library-Junction. He accomplished this by converting this plastic structure into a huge bright-eyed yellow chick.
VERONICA ROJAS SLOBODNIK: “Li-bee-ry”
Veronica Slobodnik’s signature object d’art is the honey bee, and so appropriately this wonderful Showpiece Library-Junction showcases her affinity for this insect. On each side visitors will find one bee crawling across honeycomb. The obverse is a colorful scene of five bees going to and from a hive full of books. A blue bird studies the word “CAT” on a branch above. The Sierra mountain range is visible in the background, while agricultural fields are in the fore.
The structure Veronica beautified has a story, too. One of the earliest curators of the Porterville Library-Junction Initiative wanted to do more. Her code name is “Pickles” and — as implied — she wishes to remain anonymous. Pickles generously purchased a $260 pre-fabricated shed-style library from the phenomenon that has inspired us all: Little Free Libraries.
JEANETTE BREWER: “Google Earth”
Jeanette Brewer employed an especially time-consuming technique in creating “Google Earth”. The technique is known as acrylic pour, and each side required three days to dry. As it materialized, Jeanette found the results reminded her of satellite images of Earth. She chose “Google Earth” as this Showpiece Library-Junction’s title because she feels like a Google search opening up a library and reading the books within reward us with knowledge.
The “canvas” for “Google Earth” is one of five plastic “honor vend racks” Porterville resident Geane Lohse donated to the PLJ. Jeanette has now transformed a total of three honor vend racks into Showpiece Library-Junctions.
YOVANNA ALVEAR: “La Alegria”
Yovanna Alvear accepted the challenge of creating the Porterville Library-Junction’s first “dual immersion” themed Showpiece Library-Junction. Hers is now also considered a Junción de Bibliotequita. Yovanna’s “canvas” was one of the five wooden, bi-level, double-wide, two-door behemoths constructed by Tim Newby’s senior cabinetmakers of Monache's Manufacturing and Construction Technology Academy.
Yovanna named her Showpiece Library-Junction “La Alegria”, which means “happiness”. One can't help but be happy upon viewing it. The front is framed with the message, “Reading takes you everywhere,” along with colorful depictions of flowers and fish — labeled with their Spanish and English names. The two side panels remind visitors International Book Day is April 23. The obverse is decorated with a fanciful quote from a poem by famed Chilean poet Pablo Neruda.
Other folks contributed to “La Alegria’s” creation, too. Yovanna’s husband, Mauricio Moreno, topped ‘La Alegria’ off with its asphalt shingle roof. And the structure, itself, was financed by the Iacona family of New York State and retired educator, Janet Ecobiza Baker.
* **
Bidding begins at 8 a.m. October 10 and ends on November 29 at 5 p.m. Join the auction by following the link, https://www.myminiauction.com/ptv-plls .
To clarify: Half the proceeds from PLJ auctions go to the artists and the other half is placed into the PLJ account at Weisenberger’s Ace Hardware. Checks are made to the artists — not to the PLJ. The funds may only be spent on materials for more PLJs and only for future PLJ curators who qualify. Any remaining funds in the PLJ account after its mission of 100 PLJs is accomplished will be passed onto the Friends of the Porterville Public Library.
All four of this auction’s “Showpiece Library-Junctions” are visible in person within the recessed porch on the south side of what was once the Lloyd’s Funeral Homeat 195 North Hockett, north of the post office. The owner of the building, Nate Wobrock, is graciously allowing PLJ to use this space. Potential buyers can check them out more closely by setting up an appointment with PLJ representative, Tim Baker.
WORKS BY TWO LOCAL AUTHORS TO BE AUCTIONED OFF AS WELL
Author Heather H. Howard of Visalia has been an advocate of the Porterville Library-Junctions from the beginning. She's even the one who deemed it an “initiative.”. Heather has generously donated a signed copy of her novel based upon her fascinating experiences as an assistant to Hollywood celebrities. It’s kind of a juicy tell-all, with the exception, of course, being the real names of her clientele. (But it’s fun to speculate).
Brace yourself for Heather’s attention-grabbing and catchy title: Chore Whore: The Adventures of a CelebrityPersonal Assistant. The winner of this book should also brace his or herself for quite a rollicking read.
Porterville author Michael Carley has donated a set of three of his books: Diaryof a Bad Husband, People Like That, and Know MyName. The first is an autobiographical account of Michael’s experience caring for his wife during her last years. People Like Thatis an eight-part novella which takes place here in Porterville. Know MyNameis a novel about a man who finds himself inadvertently confined within his own home — not pandemic involved.
PLJ OFFERS MATCHING FUNDS
PLJ is offering to match up to $100 for eight neighborhoods interested in becoming among the 100 PLJ curators. To be considered candidates must submit an essay stating how a Library-Junction will benefit their neighborhood. Submissions written in a language other than English are welcome. Submissions are due by Giving Tuesday, November 29. Winners will be announced within a week thereafter.
Essays can be emailed to info@scidip.net or mailed to Box 801, Porterville, 93258. The eight winning essays will be published in The Recorder. Honorable mentions may be as well. All the non-winning submissions will be kept with PLJ for future consideration.
For more information on the auction and matching funds, email PLJ, info@scidip.net(no hyphen—in case auto-hyphen puts one in). Call or text any of the PLJ leaders: Tim Baker at (559) 779-4821, Gina Calo Ecobiza at (559) 483-1189, Cindy Kelly at (559) 361-7494, or Kristy Noble at (949) 291-7146.
Visit any of the 32 Porterville Library-Junctions for even more inspiration and good reading. Use the Google Map link https://tinyurl.com/PTV-PLLs to find them. Find the PLJ on Instagram at porterville_little_libraries.