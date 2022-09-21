Citizens of Porterville are beginning to notice decorated structures a bit larger than mailboxes sprouting up in and around their city. These charming structures are filled with books, and every one of these proudly displays an identical brass plaque which honors two fallen firefighters.
These are Porterville’s own Library-Junctions. What these citizens are witnessing is a one-of-a-kind memorial that now stands at 32 little libraries. The goal is 100.
If you don't have a PLJ in your neighborhood, you now have an opportunity to build one. The PLJ is sharing proceeds from its last auction with neighbors like you. The PLJ can now match up to $100 for eight citizens interested in becoming part of the first 100 PLJ curators.
The monies are the result of the some generous people. They include folks like Martha Brown, Leila Burns, Janet Ecobiza Baker, Dennis Pike and a benefactor who wishes to stay anonymous. It was Leila Burns’ family, the Iaconas of New York State, who were inspired by her to contribute from the other side of the country.
Local artists contributed their talents. Ché Hinojosa decorated the one made of steel by Dennis Pike and his team in Rosarita, Baja California, and Jeanette Brewer, beautified one donated by George Pilling of Visalia, and two “honor vend racks” given to the PLJ by Geane Lohse. Tim Newby’s cabinetmaking students at Monache High School built five, three of which have been sold to newly minted curators. Collaboration like this is what drives the Porterville Library-Initiative.
The investment of time and resources of all these people is ready to fund the next generation of PLJs. The matching fund offer has one stipulation: the recipients of the funds are responsible for building their own Library-Junction. The PLJ will provide half the cost for the supplies (not to exceed $100). The groups will provide the labor.
Library-Junctions are book exchanges usually in the form of a birdhouse-like box, large enough to house about 75 books. Like a birdhouse, they're often placed on a post. Patrons place their favorite books in before taking one out. The mission of the Porterville Library-Junction Initiative is to inspire 100 people like you to establish one Library-Junction in and around Porterville by February 18, 2023.
Each PLJ is a memorial honoring Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. These men perished in the fire that destroyed Porterville’s main library on the afternoon of February 18, 2020. The brass plaque PLJ affixed to each PLJ is in remembrance of Raymond and Patrick. Richard Eckhoff is donating the first 100.
Library-Junctions are usually placed on residential properties (close enough to where pedestrians can reach, but aren't to step onto private land). But Library-Junctions can be placed elsewhere, too.
The PLJ Initiative’s first little library that sets on commercial property can be found at Omar Vasquez’s barbershop, New Look, at 492 Olive Avenue. Church groups are welcome, too: Ann Marie Wagstaff and Sandra Jones each shepherded their flocks at Trinity Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church in Tulare to establishing PLJs where they worship. The PLJ leaders believe there’s strength in diversity. The more varied the locations, the better.
Library-Junctions can even be placed outside of Porterville. Martha Brown’s daughter takes pride in operating hers in her cul de sac in Brentwood. Kate Adams has hers amid the oaks in the foothills above Springville along Balch Park Road.
To be considered, candidates must submit an essay stating how a Library-Junction will benefit their neighborhood. The PLJ is now “multi-lingual” so submissions written in a language other than English are welcome.
The PLJ also requests candidates indicate which neighbors will ensure your PLJ is cared for. For instance, your PLJ’s stock of books may need to be replenished occasionally (you can find 4,500 books at the PLJ Book Bank.)
Your PLJ will inevitably require repairs and at least need tidying up. The more neighbors who agree to take responsibility of your neighborhood PLJ, the more likely you will be awarded the matching fund. Candidates who also have a builder identified will also receive top priority. Your builder might even prove to be a student in Porterville Unified School District’s Manufacturing, Construction, and Technology Academy at Monache.
This offer from the Library-Junction Initiative is also available to local high school aged students who would like to gain more experience in building — and possibly receive some community service credits. Just submit an essay to the PLJ in regards to how you believe your PLJ will enrich our community.
These students need not only be attending public school industrial arts programs, but they also may be enrolled in private schools — or even home schooled. They only need to convince the Library-Junction team they have the skills, equipment, designs, and permission necessary.
These students will then be able to establish their PLJ in their own neighborhoods. Otherwise, their PLJs will be offered for sale to fund the building of more Library-Junctions. Library-Junctions are excellent projects, too, for 4-Hers or Scouts. To clarify: builders won't be paid; they must volunteer their time.
One more category of person is welcome to take advantage of the PLJ Matching Fund: Builders who can build “un-assembled” kits. These then can be sold to future curators who would enjoy building their own PLJ, but don't have all the power tools handy for cutting wood or installing screws. Un-assembled kits would assist do-it-yourselfers who also would like to save some time in constructing a PLJ. Just scribble out an essay that lets the PLJ team know how your PLJ will benefit the community.
Submissions are due by “Giving Tuesday,” which is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving: November 29. Winners will be announced within a week thereafter.
Proceeds from sales of Library-Junctions are only paid for with checks that are made out to Weisenberger’s Ace Hardware. Buyers of “Showpiece Library-Junctions” make their checks out to the responsible artist, who then cuts a new check that's made out for half of whatever the Showpiece PLJ was sold for. The artist is entitled to the other half.
Again these checks are deposited into an account labeled “Porterville Little Libraries” (now known as Porterville Library-Junctions) at Weisenberger’s. The account at Weisenberger’s may only be used by qualified PLJ builders and then only for supplies for constructing and installing PLJs. Any remaining credit in the account after the mission of 100 PLJ Initiative is complete will be passed on to the Friends of the Porterville Public Library with the name on the account being changed to reflect this transition.
The 32 PLJ curators are proud of what they’ve added to our community. They invite you and your neighbors to do the same. Do you and your neighbors love books? Would you like books to be available via a short walk and at anytime? And most importantly, would you and your neighbors wish to be a part of this memorial for Raymond and Patrick?
If so, chat with your neighbors regarding their interest and confirm you have their support. And if so, email your essay describing how your neighborhood will benefit from a Library-Junction to info@scidip.net or mail it via to Box 801, Porterville 93258.
For more information, e-mail the PLJ at info@scidip.net (no hyphen, in case auto-hyphen inserts one). Call or text the PLJ leaders: Tim Baker at (559) 779-4821, Gina Calo Ecobiza at (559) 483-1189, Cindy Kelly at (559) 361-7494, or Kristy Noble at (949) 291-7146.Visit the Porterville Library-Junctions for inspiration and good reading. Their locations are all viewable via the Google Map link https://tinyurl.com/PTV-PLLs.Finally, join the PLJ on Instagram at Porterville_Little_Libraries .
The essays of the eight winning parties will be published in the Porterville Recorder. “Honorable Mentions” may be as well. All the non-winning submissions will be kept with the PLJ for future consideration.