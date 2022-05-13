The city of Porterville continues to proceed with a number of major sewer projects and the Porterville City Council is expected to approve another one of those major projects at its next meeting.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. As part of its consent calendar the council should approve the Annexation Sewer Project for the area from Pioneer Avenue to the north, Henderson Avenue to the south, Indiana Street to the west and also to connect various locations to the east and west of Main Street. The project includes 7,550 lineal feet, 1.43 miles of 8-inche and 6-inch diameter sewer mains, 26 sewer manholes and 102 sewer laterals.
It was estimated the cost of the project would be $2.167 million. The council is expected to approve the low bid from Visalia's Todd Companies of $1.715 million, which is more than $450,000 less than the original estimate. With construction contingency and management costs, the total cost of the project will be a little more than $2 million. The project will be funded by 2019 Sewer Revenue Bonds that were issued, Certificates of Participation.
TEMPORARY LIBRARY
The council is expected to approve a number of items on its consent calendar, including a sign for the temporary library adjacent to Grocer Outlet.
The council should approve a bid of $10,750 to McDivitt Sign for the library. It's hoped the temporary library will be open by the first of June.
The temporary library for the time being will replace the library that was destroyed in the February 18, 2020 fire that killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones until the permanent library can be completed.
BUTTERFIELD STAGE CORRIDOR
As part of its consent calendar, the council should approve an item for the continued progress of the development of the $11.2 million Butterfield Stage Corridor. The state has provided $7.1 million for the corridor, a 9-mile bicyclist and pedestrian pathway that will go from Tea Pot Dome Avenue to Avenue 196 in Strathmore.
City staff has negotiated for the design and construction support services to be done for the project with Visalia's 4Creeks, Inc. Originally it was thought those consultant services would cost $600,000. But the city reported city staff levels have dropped, requiring the entire design to be completed through consultant services.
City staff reported it was able to negotiate with 4Creeks for the consulting services for the design of the project to cost a little more than $1 million. An active transportation grant will be used to fund the construction of the project and city staff reported the city needs to move quickly on the design portion.
“Delivery is time sensitive, making the delivery of construction plans and specifications imperative to the project's success,” city staff reported.
Funding for the design portion of the project will come from the city's Measure R Alternative Transportation funds.
The city has also been awarded a $3.61 million Clean California grant for the development of the Santa Fe Byway, Rails To Trails.
City staff reported a contract for design and construction support services for the Santa Fe Byway will be presented to the council once the state grant has been received.
KJUG CONCERTS, MILITARY BANNER CEREMONY
Major events coming up at Centennial Park will be the KJUG Free Concert Series and the Military Banner Ceremony will also make its return.
The concert series will be held on Thursday, May 26, June 7 and June 21. Due to the concerts being held on June 7 and 21 the council has rescheduled its regular meetings to be held on June 6 and June 20.
The Military Banner ceremony will be held at noon Friday, May 27. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the ceremony couldn't be held in 2020 and 2021. As a result this year's ceremony will honor all those who have received Military Banners from 2020-2022.
City staff reported with those from three years being honored, it's anticipated the attendance for the ceremony to be much larger than usual.
As part of its consent calendar the council should approve street closures for the KJUG Concert and Military Banner events. City staff added with the short turnaround between the first KJUG concert and the Military Banner ceremony, the street closure should continue overnight until after the Military Banner ceremony.
FILM FESTIVAL
As part of its consent calendar, the council is expected to approve the Southern Sierra Film Festival to be presented by the Kern River Conservancy. The film festival will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 22 at Centennial Park.
Informational booths and food vendors will be open to the public at 6:30 p.m. The conservancy will show documentary films on nature beginning at 8 p.m.
WATERING PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing on the city's watering restrictions will be held at Tuesday's meeting. Beginning on June 1, residents in the city will be able to water twice a week during the summer months.
Those with odd addresses will be able to water on Tuesdays and Saturdays and those with even addresses will be able to water on Wednesdays and Sundays. Currently residents are allowed to water just once a week with those with odd addresses being able to water on Saturdays and those with even addresses being able to water on Sundays.