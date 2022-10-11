Porterville Pioneer Days 2022 was probably the largest ever based on the thousands attending the fun filled eventful Saturday.
There was so much going on throughout it was difficult to figure out what was best.
But the shootout down the street from City Hall was pretty exciting with shots ringing out, deafening bystanders, but also giving them a taste of what living on the edge was like. The robbers didn't get to take the loot, but it was a lot of fun to watch.
For many people, it was the first time they'd been to Pioneer Days, and 2022 was crowded, with the line for rib ticket purchases at least half or more a block long.
And rumor has it that the ribs sold out so fast, so people in line barely had a chance to purchase them.
Walking into Centennial Park, Ofelia Caudillo and her son Rogelio, said it was entertaining with a lot to see. Rogelio, Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency general manager, said, "I've been here in town, but this is the first time after COVID. It's great to have these community events. Everyone seems to be so excited to be out."
Meanwhile the Pioneer Days Pageant had just ended, with judges Miss Porterville Veterans Homecoming Queen Kyleen Mitchell, Springville Sierra Rodeo Princess Brooke Witzel, Springville Sierra Rodeo Queen Peytan Baeza and Miss Kentucky USA Cadie Hall-Taylor awarding sashes to Pioneer Days Princess Keira McKneely, Junior Miss Pioneer Days 2022 Catalina Rubio, and Little Miss Pioneer Days Briseida Alcantar.
Little Miss Runner Up were Elizabeth Rubio, and Junior Miss 1stRunner Up was Tiffany Tieu. Princess 1stRunner Up was Dezarae Martinez, with 2nd Runner Up America Garcia Estrella. All of the young girls practiced diligently and did a wonderful job. Congratulations to all of them.
McKneeley said, "Winning this pageant makes me so happy to know I was the one chosen. I'm very honored to be able to participate in this pageant, and I hope this inspires others."
McKneeley's mother, Maria 'Lupe' Ortiz said, "I'm very proud of Keira and all the efforts she put into this pageant and I'm excited she won. We sold over 600 raffle tickets for the Zalud House, and this event was a lot of fun for the kids."
Lawrence Ledesma and family were enjoying being out and watching all the activities during Pioneer Days. He said, "This is such a good memory. I love bringing my family here, and this is the first time for my wife, Victoria.”
Dennis Townsend and his wife Cece, were having a blast, as he manned the Jail in Centennial Park during the festivities. One of his favorite fans, 4-H member Elijah Miller, hammed it up in jail and said he wasn't afraid of guns. He said likes to hunt, and has his hunter's safety card already, and is becoming an accomplished hunter of game, which they eat and use, explained his mother Amanda.
Heather Huerta, who's the Zalud House Museum curator, wore a mustard yellow historic style dress and was in a skit with other re-enactors during the festivities. Her husband Johnny Pruitt, was Mariposa Max for the day, and got shot, while he was on his way to a gold strike northeast of Daunt.
Huerta said she was glad to see so many people because Pioneer Days is a fundraiser for the Zalud House. Proceeds from both the rib and pageant tickets go to funds for the Zalud House Museum. The museum which is the original house of the pioneering Porterville family is one of the true treasures of the town.
Playing guitar and singing for most of the day Corey Dain Perigo and Jordan Belardes on electric violin were really marvelous entertainers and people sat and enjoyed their music all afternoon. "It's an honor coming up here from Bakersfield to perform with such an incredible local up and coming artist, your very own Cory Dain," said Belardes.
Out of 23 competitors in the amazing Rib Cook-Off for Pioneer Days 2022, prizes went to: 1st- Smokin' Bullies BBQ; 2nd- Low & Slow; 3rd- Sweet Heat BBQ
People's Choice: The Smoking BBQ; 1stRunner Up: Porterville Fire Department
Best Decorated Booth: Good Times BBQ; 1stRunner Up: Red Beard BBQ