A review of thousands of public comments about draft management plans for Sequoia and Sierra National Forests shows the range of opinions about the public lands in the mountains east of the San Joaquin Valley.
Some people care most about recreation, water or jobs. Others are concerned about species protection. There seems to be a general concern about protecting the forest and adjacent communities from wildfire — but little agreement about how to do that.
The Forest Service held virtual meetings to answer questions about a nearly decade-long planning effort on July 12 for Sequoia National Forest and July 13 for Sierra National Forest.
Forest officials logged 71 public participants in the two-hour Sequoia National Forest meeting, with about 50 sticking with the webcast through the question-and-answer period.
If participants were expecting an opportunity to comment or object — or engage Forest Service staffers in a discussion about the rationale for decisions represented in the draft plan — they were disappointed. The virtual nature of the meeting allowed little engagement. Most people asking questions didn't provide their names or affiliations.
But staff explained ways to navigate the six-volume final environmental impact statement released last month — and how to file objections.
The deadline for raising objections is Aug. 15. The Forest Service expects to hold an objection resolution meeting in mid to late October. Final approval of what's officially known as the Land Management Plan for the Sequoia National Forest is expected sometime in 2023.
OHV AREAS
Off-highway vehicle enthusiasts are among the recreation groups paying attention to the forest planning effort in Sequoia National Forest. Until President Bill Clinton created the 328,315-acre Giant Sequoia National Monument in April 2000, OHV users had recreational opportunities in many areas of the 1.1-million-acre national forest. But the proclamation declared about a third of Sequoia National Forest off limits to motor vehicles except on designated roads (where green sticker off-highway vehicles can’t be used).
The Forest Service manages the monument with a plan approved in 2012 and doesn’t include its lands in the draft forest plan. But OHV areas on the Kern River Ranger District and Hume Lake Ranger District are part of the plan.
The forest plan under consideration isn't a travel management plan and doesn't specifically address potential changes for OHV access. But between the lines in the plan’s discussion of some areas — including the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail corridor — are suggestions currently designated motorized routes or areas might be closed or rerouted in future planning efforts.
An unidentified person commenting on the Bakersfield Trailblazers 4x4 Club’s Facebook page called the meeting boring. Another commenter on that page said, “informative, but you’re right.”
And during the meeting’s question-and-answer period, Rose Winn of the California Four Wheel Drive Association integrated comments into her questions.
“Where in the FEIS (final environmental impact statement) is justification provided for the violation of appropriate scope to the ‘revisions’ included in the updated plan,” Winn asked. She continued with a comment: “The revised plans are complete overhauls that do not in the least reflect the previous versions… the revised plans are in reality completely new, rewritten plans.
“This exceeds the scope of the plan revision process and disenfranchises the public from opportunity to adequately engage in the planning process, as public participation would be dramatically different in nature if it were understood that the previous forest management plans were being effectively scrapped and replaced in full,” Winn continued. “There are legal implications to consider regarding this overreach of the authority granted to the Forest Service to manage our public lands.”
Winn was encouraged to use the objection process to bring her concerns to the agency.
BENSON COMMENTS
Noting the existing plan for the forest is more than 30 years old, Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson said the agency has attempted to balance stakeholder interests in creating the new plan.
Once finalized, the draft forest plan will guide the forest for at least the next 15 years. It will replace the 1988 forest plan and the 1990 Mediated Settlement Agreement and the Sierra Nevada Framework — a 2004 forest plan amendment to guide all 11 national forests in the Sierra Nevada.
“When I started my career 32 years ago, on the Sequoia National Forest … that forest plan was new and valid, but much has changed since that time,” Benson said during the July 12 virtual meeting. She cited severe and extended drought conditions, insect and disease-related tree mortality and large severe wildfires over the past 20 years as among the challenges.
Staff presentations during the meeting included how to navigate websites with information about the plan, including mapping and information about changes in the plan.
FIRE AND RESTORATION
A proposed change in the forest’s approach to fire management purports to increase the pace and scale of restoration treatments.
Timber harvest will be allowed with a focus on restoration of the forest toward desired conditions. No clear cuts will be allowed.
According to the July 12 presentation, 800 to 1,200 acres of thinning will be allowed each year, along with the harvest of four to six million board feet of lumber from 80,000 acres considered suitable for timber harvest. (For comparison, a 1981 plan allowed an annual harvest of more than 60 million board feet of lumber — a reduction from previous years; but this was before the 1988 forest plan, 1990 mediated settlement and creation of the monument).
MORE INFORMATION
More information about the forest plan and objection process is online at bit.ly/3PtJVzW.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist based in Tehachapi and a former editor of The Recorder. She can be reached at claudia@claudiaelliott.net.