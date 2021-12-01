As Christmas music played in the background, numerous elves — volunteers from the community playing the part of Santa’s helpers Tuesday — sorted, stocked and bagged toys at the Toys for Tots temporary toy shop set up at the Comision Honorifica building which also houses the Porterville Area Coordinating Council and the Salvation Army.
Board games, dolls, blocks, books and stuffed animals were just a few of the items on hand — and all of it to make sure local schoolchildren, and their siblings, have a couple of gifts and a book from Santa at Christmas time.
It's something that was started more than 20 years ago by Carmen Cortez Gonzalez.
“She went to see the Marines Corps in Fresno and asked and they allowed the Comision to be the official (Toys for Tots collection non-profit) in the Porterville area,” said Elva Beltran, treasurer of Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana. “We got the blessing from our United States Marine Corps Reserve.”
The late Grace Munoz-Rios then took over the local Toys for Tots drive, Beltran said.
“It was Carmen then Grace and now it’s Kathy Stiles, who is also on the board of directors with PACC (Porterville Area Coordinating Council). She helped Grace her last two years.”
Ten-year volunteer Rosa Moreno spoke highly of Munoz-Rios, who passed away in April, and Stiles.
“She did it all by herself all those years,” Moreno said about running the program with the volunteers. “Now, we’re kind of going about it blindly and the volunteers will say ‘She did this,’ or ‘She did it like this,’ and we’re getting there. Kathy is really picking it up.”
Stiles recently returned from a conference where she met a lot of people and returned with numerous ideas, Moreno said.
“She came back with ideas and we’re continuing what Carmen and Grace did,” Moreno said. “We’re just trying to make sure the children get toys.”
Moreno also praised the volunteers and said they were a God-send.
“Some of it is word-of-mouth. We have a walking group, the Catholic Daughters, and a lot of friends and family volunteering,” Moreno said. “The volunteers have been great. They are giving up their time to come and do this. (Wednesday,) Terra Bella School is coming to pick up their school’s toys and they are bringing their Student Council students to help bag toys for another school.”
Pleasant View Elementary and Jim Maples Academy are also sending students to help bag toys.
But the warehouse isn't as full as other years, Moreno said, and toys are desperately needed.
“We’re asking the community to help,” Moreno said. “We have boxes all around town and each box has Kathy’s name and phone number on them. Organizations can help too. We’re currently reaching out to a car club to see if they can get some toys for us.”
Toys for Tots is especially in need of toys and gifts for boys and girls in the 9 to 13 age range.
And it all needs to be done by December 14.
“School is out around the 15th of December so we have to be done,” Beltran said. “We got boxes out into the community a couple of weeks ago and we have been busy since. The best thing we ever did was hook up with the schools. Teachers know the kids and they each refer four students to us. We don’t only get gifts for those students but to all their brothers and sisters too.”
That’s one area where Carolyn Mabon was busy taking care of on Tuesday as she made a list and checked it twice.
“Let’s say a first-grader is (referred to us) but he has a brother in fifth grade,” Beltran said, explaining it prevents double gifting in the event several children from the same family are referred for toys.
In all, more than 100 “Toys for Tots” boxes have been placed at schools, restaurants, banks, grocery stores, drug stores, Porterville Fire station 2, the Porterville Historical Museum and other businesses throughout Porterville, Terra Bella, Strathmore, Lindsay, Springville, Cotton Center, Poplar and Ducor. They will benefit children from Terra Bella, Woodville, Ducor, Lindsay, Strathmore, Pleasant View, Sunnyside, Alta Vista, Springville, Richgrove, Burton, and Porterville Unified School Districts.
The volunteers have been helping with sorting, stocking and bagging toys since November 22.
Today is the first day schools will pick up toys. The last scheduled day is December 14 for Monte Vista, Los Robles, Westfield, Roche and Belleview elementary schools.
“We’re cutting it close,” Beltran said. “The schools have been wonderful and they will send someone to pick up the toys and deliver and distribute the toys.”
“It means a lot to the kids. In the past, when children (came here) they had big smiles. Some of them wanted to look in the bags but their parents wouldn’t let them,” Beltran said, reminiscing about the early days. “We have evolved from children showing up and picking up toys — that didn’t work really well — to going through the schools. It’s the best thing we ever did. We’ve been going through the schools now for 15 years.”
Toys, especially those aimed for boys and girls, ages 9 to 13, can still be deposited in the numerous boxes around town.
Beltran said monetary gifts to help with the running of the Comision Honorifica and Porterville Area Coordinating Council are also welcome and can be sent in the form of checks to Comision Honorifica, P.O. Box 2043, Porterville 93258 and to PACC at P.O. Box 2206, Porterville 93258.
“We all help each other out. We don’t charge Toys for Tots or Salvation Army one penny for rent and PACC’s generosity pays the electrical bill. Comision blesses them and holds them up to continue the good work they do. I love what happens inside (the building,)” Beltran said. “I’ve been retired for four years and I am still always here. It’s what we do. It’s who we are. My heart is here and we’re getting it done.”