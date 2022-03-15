The Porterville Fishing Derby was back, and families flocked to Murry Park Saturday on a sunny, gorgeous day. There were a lot of happy smiling people at the park.
Parents, grandparents, and kids surrounded the edge of the pond with their fishing poles ready to catch trout. The City of Porterville Department of Parks and Leisure Services had stocked the pond the night before.
“This is a great event that the City provides for the kids and their families,'' said Alex Perez, whose children Jeremiah, 8, and Tatiana, 7, had just caught fish. Jeremiah said, “It was very fun catching the fish. It was very slimy.”
Emmett Rayburn, 11, caught a trout, and was excited. He said, “It was really fun catching that fish, and it put up a good fight.”
His younger brother, Dillon, 7, said, “I’m waiting my turn to catch a fish. Oh, Emmett, just caught another one! It’s a beautiful day, and I’m happy to be here with my family, my parents and my Grandma.”
Jesus Mendoza, 13, caught a fish, and brought it to be weighed. His uncle Edwin Mendoza said, “Jesus is having fun today, and he didn’t think he’d catch any fish.”
Genesis Diaz, 10, also caught a fish. She said, “I liked catching the fish but it was kind of hard, because it put up a fight. You have to wait and be patient.”
Angel Martinez, 7, caught 3 trout, while his dad, Benjamin Martinez, and his brother, Adam, 6, watched and helped him. His mom, Rebeccah Serrato, said, “Thank the City of Porterville for this fun event. Angel caught the biggest trout so far.”
Damian Montalvo, 14, caught a fish at the derby and said, “When I first got here I didn’t think I’d catch anything, but when I did it was such a fun experience. It’s fun to know that my family likes the same things I like, and it’s nice being out here together.”
At the end of the derby at 11 a.m. after the winners and trophies had been given out, the Ware family was walking back to their car, and daughters Kira, 11, and older sister Savannah, remembered when their brother had caught a snapping turtle in the pond in 2017, and had been interviewed by The Recorder. They said the remembered it and how The Recorder took their photo.
“It was a good turnout this year, and we had a good time,” said Kira.
“Catching fish was lovely, and it was a lot of fun,” said Savannah. “I love the fishing derby, it is the best part of the year.”
It was Ryne Bamber’s first time at the derby, and he was helping weigh the fish and how many were caught. He enjoyed helping the Parks and Leisure Services organizers and said he had a great time and it was nice to talk with so many people.
The Boot Barn sponsored the 2022 Fishing Derby.
Trophies were given to 2 age groups and to the Largest Fish caught. Winners were:
8 -15 Year Olds — 1st place: Mason Duran, 9; 2nd place: Jacob Garcia, 14; 3rd place: R.J. Madrigal, 14.
2-7 Year Olds — 1st place: Angel Martinez, 7; 2nd place: Nate Duran, 6; 3rd place: Clay Tinker, 7
Largest Fish Trophy: R.J. Madrigal.