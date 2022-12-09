POPLAR — Four Step-Up students organized the logistics for the entire “Fill Our Bus” Toys for Tots Toy Drive and Community Outreach event at Pleasant View School on Thursday.
Patty Torres, the community service/ELOP coordinator at the school said they're proactive with their students and get them involved in their community and learning opportunities. The Step-Up students were also supported by adult mentors.
They expected 30 resource and community organizations at the resource fair and had tremendous support from Anthem Blue Cross Medi-Cal and a social worker who provided the 4 fully-lit and decorated Christmas trees that would be given to families during the evening program that lasted from 3 until 5:30 p.m.
Step-up students saw a need in the community and wanted to do something about it. Jimena Castro, 12, said they saw kids whose parents couldn't afford gifts for them, but they'd get sad or angry with their parents when they saw other kids getting gifts.
"So Christmas is all about family and kids giving back to kids and families in need in our community," Castro said.
Ivan Gomez, 13, who drew out the whole layout for the vendors and resource providers at the Pleasant View Toy Drive said, "I'm thankful for everyone who helped organize this event. I wasn't the only person who thought about this. I think this is going to be an awesome day with families, friends, and people coming to see our toy drive."
Third grade teacher Tashina Irving said it was really exciting to have extra light shined onto the community of Poplar.
"The kids came together with this idea to bring the community and school together with all these resources at Christmas time to benefit each other. The Step Up program creates leadership and teaches them how to advocate for what they need. "I'm just so proud of them.
“These kids are filling the bus with presents for other kids."
Besides the health resource vendors Tulare County Health and Human Services were providing vaccinations to families and children and information about the vaccine as well as testing kits.
Food vendors who were there were Churro Holics and Ricos Enchiladas, as well as community and county health and wellness vendors, Save the Children with books for children and more.
Torres said the “amazing” Pleasant View cafeteria staff made delicious homemade Champorada and cookies for all the families to enjoy.
Kayla Munguia, a 7th grader, was hosting the Fill the Bus Toy Drive. She said, "This is such a big part of Pleasant View and I'm so proud to be hosting this event.
"You can start from the top and end up at the bottom, but there is still a chance to get back to the top.” That sentiment sounded like the story about the Grinch, or Ebenezer Scrooge in The Christmas Carol.
Juan Gomez, 13, in 8th grade and his last year at Pleasant View said, "I feel nervous and excited to see the community get together and help the kids. I feel grateful that the school has given me the chance to help organize the Toy Drive today."
A little girl, Amaya Jensen, stopped by to hand Santa Claus a note and speak with him briefly. She then walked with her parents Evelin and Aaron Vasquez, Sr. and brother Aaron Jr. to donate presents at the Toys For Tots Bus at the school.
Her mother Evelin said, "We are here to support the school and this great event for all the children."