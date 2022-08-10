It was the first day back to school for the Burton School District, on Tuesday, August 9, and Jim Maples Academy was bustling with parents bringing their children back to school, finding out where their children's classrooms were, and introducing themselves to teachers.
Some of the younger children were nervous, while older students mostly couldn't wait to get back to see their friends and teachers.
Miguel and Gisela Rodriguez brought their son Christopher, 6, to his 1st grade class, and they met his teacher. Miguel encouraged his son, and gave him a big hug and kiss before he went into his class. Gisela watched as he stood in line with other students, and met their teacher, Vanessa Archuletta, who teaches 1st grade Spanish.
Special Education teacher, Diane Hernandez, said, "We are excited to be back to see all the kids."
"I'm ecstatic to have the kids back," said Jennifer Malandrini, Mentor Teacher at JMA, "with all the COVID years, and hopefully we're past that, it's a beautiful thing to see the kids smile, walking through the gates on the first day of school."
Samantha Smothermon teaches kindergarten, and after the children were finished with their snacks, they could quietly play with Play-Doh.
After the snack, Smothermon showed her class how to stand up, push their chairs in, and throw away their trash. But before they got up, they raised their hands, to let her know they were ready. Each child had a brightly colored name tag on each of their chairs.
The whole classroom was bright and welcoming, a fun place to learn.
After the snack, and each child throwing away their snack trash, they learned how to salute the flag. There was a smart TV screen on the wall with the "Pledge of Allegiance" script.
Afterwards, Smothermon had the children sit on a brightly colored carpet in front of the white board.
She asked them, "Did you have a fun summer?"
The kids all started to answers, Smothermon encouraged them to quiet down, and think quietly about "a good thing they did," while sitting quietly on the carpet. They had 30 seconds to think quietly, and then they could get up and speak, or talk from their spot on the carpet.
They're learning to sit "criss-cross applesauce," and learning to listen quietly, and look at their teacher when she's speaking.
One student stood in front of the class and said her good thing was sharing toys with her brother.
Another, after being picked by Smothermon, got up, and said he shared his P.S.4 with his brother.
After sitting quietly and paying attention, the kindrgartners got up, stood by their chairs, and learned their A,B,Cs by singing and dancing along with Smothermon following a fun video alphabet lesson.
It was a way to make learning fun.
Being at JMA was pure joy, especially seeing all the happy kids and teachers.
JMA staff were happy to be back and they were ready to serve their students, said JMA Principal, Kirk Stinson.
"It's good to be back," he said, with a big smile.
When he spoke about the kindergarten class, and a pre-K class at school, he said they serve every student a nutritious snack in their classroom every day, as well as lunch in the cafeteria at no charge to parents.
He then spoke about the many positive programs and highlights of the new curriculum and continuing curriculum that's happening at the school.
This year at JMA they have a 50-50 dual English/Spanish language in 2 kindergarten classes and 2 first grade classes. And next year, the dual language classes will be in kindergarten, first grade, and second grade. Each year a new grade will be added, as the students progress with their language learning.
JMA has also been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for their innovative technology use with every student, said Stinson.
Also with Capturing Kids Hearts, They are a national showcase school for their positive school culture.
JMA is also a Leader In Me school, meaning they find greatness in each student.
"We want our dual immersion students to be bi-literate, where they can read, write, and speak both Spanish and English," said Stinson.
Regarding the COVID-19 protocols in place at Burton, the Burton District sent a parent newsletter to Burton families about protocols on each school campus for the 2022-23 school year.
Universal masking isn't required in schools at this time and there are no immediate plans to change this however, depending on health jurisdictions' direction. Masks will be available for students and staff.
School employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 must undergo testing at least once weekly. Per the California Department of Public Health, CDPH, the definition of a “fully vaccinated” employee doesn't include vaccine boosters.
CDPH recommends antigen testing be the primary option for COVID-19 testing. Testing will be provided at the Burkey Center, 2440 W Henderson from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Home kits are also available for pick up at the Burkey Center.
Burton has also shared various flyers with families regarding the district COVID hotline, and what should be done if COVID symptoms are shown.