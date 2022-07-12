The Summer Day Camp run by the city of Porterville is an affordable and fun alternative to the more traditional child care options available.
Hosted at the Santa Fe Elementary gym every day from 7:30 a.m. to the end of day at 5:30 p.m. the Summer Day Camp program provides kids with adventure and tons of fun with activities that include arts and crafts, games, skits and songs, sports and even swimming at the City Pool.
Linton Pagalan is the new coordinator for the Day Camp. While the camp has been going on for more than a decade, Pagalan has been hard at work with long time volunteers and teachers to keep it fresh, safe, and fun.
“We came together because we really want to provide to the community,” he said. “Work never stops, so having to run and try and get child care regularly that doesn't cost an arm and a leg is hard. This is a great opportunity for parents and kids 5-12 years old who are looking for a good summer experience.”
The Summer Day Camp program is running through July 29. The program runs Monday through Friday. The cost per week is $95, which works out to be $19 a day. Two snacks are provided but lunch will have to be brought from home. With many activities to participate in, the kids at Summer Day Camp aren't short of fun. Pagalan showed off a few of the fun things in store for the kids; with a smart use of resources the program is helping kids take care of their first plant.
“We thought it'd be good routine for them along with being really fun; who doesn't like to grow flowers?” Pagalan said after a laugh. “The responsibility is just enough; We took our day to choose a seed and now every morning we take them from inside to the outside for some sun while we play. Then we come back in and bring our plants with us.”
When asked about additional activities Pagalan added, “Oh yes, we have plenty planned. Just last Friday the Porterville Library came by and we had a whole book bingo. Everyone was able to get a new book to read and we have more planned. I'm personally looking forward to making recycled art. We'll take some cleaned recycling and make art and little race cars or boats for the kids to race with. We have multiple trips to the City Pool planned as well.”
A quick trip outside showed the whole program together, multiple volunteers supervising while the kids were led in a fun game with a big colorful tarp. Each child would take turns based on their birth month to run under the tarp to trade places with someone else. A young student named Dylan was more than happy when December was called and ran under the big tarp laughing all the way before taking his friend's place in the circle.
The mental and physical well being of the kids are well thought of as that's easy to see at Santa Fe Elementary. With a routine of physical education and fun outside in the morning transitioning to an inside afternoon time with plenty of crafts and activities available. The staff is highly organized and is a part of the morning and afternoon group.
“We have some great volunteers from Porterville College and elsewhere; all of our volunteers are well checked and nearly all who are attending school are going for education majors,” Pagalan said. “Some volunteers also work for the RAP (Recreation After-school Program), it's a big platform for opportunities. We have a young lady from the Owens Valley Paiute Tribe who's also here with our collaboration with the tribe and it's just awesome to see people from all over coming together to provide this for our kids.”
Pagalan continued to talk about the program, the city, and his gratitude: “Safety is our number one priority, hence why we have our trained staff here. We accept all kinds of kids from all over the city. We find it to be very important to understand that everyone is different and understand how we can work together for the better.
“We have some kids with little socialization or cooperation skills and programs like this really help continue their growth. Honestly, working for the city has been such a gift, I'm just very thankful. There's always more to learn and it's about bringing this good feeling of community to everyone around you. Thanking everyone involved would take a long time with all the hard working volunteers, teachers, and program coordinators. We've all really come together to make this as fun as we can make it for everyone. “
As the kids came inside from their fun tarp game, Pagalan made a poignant observation. “Seeing what I see every day, I think people would be surprised at the changes these kids go through. In just two weeks I've seen kids who've never met become almost inseparable. In another three weeks, I can't imagine how they'll progress. But I'm looking forward to it.”
The Summer Day Camp program can be applied to at the Porterville City website at ci.porterville.ca.us. From the homepage simply click “Departments” then “Parks and Leisure.” Go to Programs & Sports, Afterschool Porgrams and the Summer Day Camp will be under the “Afterschool Programs & Child Enrichment” group.
Pagalan also noted to make sure to fill out the emergency form for each participant, as no child will be permitted to stay without the form with absolutely no exceptions. The forms are also available for drop-ins at Santa Fe Elementary.