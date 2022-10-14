Almost 40 local businesses participated in the Porterville Business Showcase sponsored by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, which was said to be spectacular and fun.
Businesses, non-profits, clubs, healthcare and governmental agencies from all over town participated in the gathering, offering information, food if they were a restaurant or food vendor, books from the Porterville Library, plants from the Porterville Garden Club, information and personal hygiene necessities from the healthcare providers and more.
Burton School District was there and Kings View Mental Health, Porterville Sheltered Workshop, Valley Adult Day Services, Porterville College and many more businesses, and non-profits were also at the event.
Shelley Cumming and Annie Green from J & R Meat and Andrea Morales, Central California Family Crisis Center Outreach Director said it was wonderful to be out with the community, and they'd like to thank the Porterville Chamber of Commerce for their support and putting on such a great event.
Brenda Diaz, who's the Financial Education Coordinator at Tulare County Federal Credit Union had a booth at the showcase with Porterville High junior and senior interns Arnold Whitton, Gloria Chavez, Mya Rivera, and Xochitl Nunez.
"The business showcase was really successful, and my interns got to do a lot of networking with other businesses which is very important. I'm looking forward to having another event like that. It was great and a lot of fun," Diaz said.
“We were very excited to be able to bring back the Business Showcase after a 2-year hiatus,” said Kristy Martin, Chamber CEO and Director. “Our businesses and organizations were able to make so many connections with each other and with the community and we were glad to play a part in facilitating that for them.
“The food was outstanding, everyone loved the prizes, and it was a great way to bring everyone together. We appreciate everyone that sponsored, participated, and attended. These things would not be successful without each and every one of (them)."
Representing the Porterville Democratic Club Brock Neeley and John Coffee had a good time and they were pleased to win some nice prizes.
Dorothy Wagy from the Porterville Garden Club said the showcase was a great experience and they all had such a great time. She said all the participants stopped by their booth and she said everyone's exhibits were nice and a great spirit of camaraderie was developed.
"It was just so much fun, and I didn't expect that,” Wagy said. “We also gave 150 plants away, especially the ones that had pink flowers. People were very enthusiastic about them. It was nice to network with other groups and we enjoyed it."
Other club members Lori Witt and Lonette Zavala were also there.
In passing someone remarked the showcase would be a great "date," with free samples, food, books, and fun. And even a drink at the Veterans Memorial Building.
Amanda Yan of Hergeshiemer's Donut Factory and her family, Chanel, Chris, and Tiffany were honored to be part of the chamber expo, and provide their delicious donuts to the businesses at the event. They were able to meet with the other business representatives and introduce themselves and get to know each other. She has run the donut factory since 2006.
City of Porterville Community Development Director Jason Ridenour said the Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business Showcase was a great event that brought the business community together and highlighted the offerings of Porterville businesses.