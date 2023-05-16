It was a lovely, sultry evening for the 95th Porterville College Commencement at Jamison Stadium on Friday.
There 683 degrees awarded to 540 students, 31 of whom are dual enrollment students receiving their high school diploma and AA degree at the same time. They're from Summit Collegiate High School, Porterville High School and Lindsay High School.
The crowd was relatively calm, but when Pomp and Circumstances started to play, and the 540 graduates started their long, long walk toward their rewards, all of the delighted parents, grandparents, and family went wild, cheering, shouting, and yelling for their loved ones.
Graduates walked on, some with trepidation but most were happy, thrilled, smiling, and waving.
When everyone was finally seated, President of Student Services Primavera Arvizu welcomed everyone and introduced college and Kern Community College District administrators, faculty guests and the Distinguished Alumni Milt Stowe, to the ceremony. The Porterville Military Academy Color Guard presented colors and the National Anthem was sung by the Porterville College Choir.
"This marks years of hard work, dedication, and determination," said Tom Burke, Interim Chancellor of KCCD, who also recognized the recent passing of former Porterville College President Bill Henry, who was an outstanding leader of the college and a tireless advocate for higher education, he said.
"To the students that are graduating you have overcome obstacles but no challenges are insurmountable with unwavering determination and perseverance. I want to acknowledge the incredible and unique journey that each of you undertook when you first set foot on this campus. You overcame obstacles, juggled responsibilities, and sacrificed countless hours to achieve your academic accomplishments. I encourage you to use your talent and energy for a force of good.
“Today we celebrate all your achievements and let your experience at Porterville College be just the beginning of a life filled with purpose and extraordinary achievements. You have the tools to succeed, and opportunities await. In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, 'Don't be afraid, be focused, be determined, hopeful and be empowered.' Porterville Graduates the best is yet to come. Go Pirates!"
Porterville College president Dr. Claudia Habib gave the commencement address,
“Good Evening, families, friends and distinguished guests. It is my great pleasure to welcome you to the 95th commencement exercises at Porterville College.” She spoke about her commitment to the students, and said student success is at the core of “what I do every day.
“Tonight I will give my comments in both English and Spanish. I do this for two reasons; one, because I know there are audience members who are not English speakers, two, because I want to honor your parents and grandparents who've sacrificed so much for your success.”
When she spoke in Spanish there was great applause and appreciation.
“I am forever grateful to be the president at Porterville College, and am proud to be a community college graduate, myself. I have had the distinct privilege to meet many of you on campus, or at meetings from day to day. Today is a big day of emotion.
“A few of you are anxious, some of you are going to a college, or university, a new job, that will take you to new lives and adventures. But you also might be a bit sad to say goodbye, you will never forget your time here and the challenges you have overcome. Wherever your next step is, you deserve to be proud of the judgements you've made in yourself and the lives of your families.
Arvizu introduced the Distinguished Alumni Award, which is given to a former Porterville College student who has gone on to make an outstanding contribution to a profession, their community, and Alma Mater.
"We are proud to present this award to its very first recipient Milt Stowe.”
Stowe graduated from Wasco High School in 1970 and represented the student body all 4 years. He attended PC from 1970-1972, and played both basketball and baseball. In 1972 he transferred to Sacramento State University and graduated with a degree in Sociology in 1974. He played baseball both years and was Captain of the team. He also did some graduate work at the University of Redlands.
He returned to PC in 1975 to become the head baseball coach. He became the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Superintendent in 1982, and was in charge of recreational activities for the community, youth and adults until 2005.
In 2010 he returned to the City of Porterville as the Deputy City Manager/Parks and Leisure Services Director, and retired in that capacity in 2012. During the years working for Tulare and Porterville, Stowe officiated Division I basketball for 30 years.
In 2014 he was elected to the Porterville City Council and served as Porterville Mayor from 2014 through 2018.
“Milt is a tireless advocate for Porterville's youngest residents, and is a strong believer in the power of education, and he has been a generous supporter of Porterville College,” Arvizu said. “He is a passionate advocate for social justice and he has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Porterville residents. In addition, Milt is a former PC athlete, coach, referee, mayor, father, and husband.
“ He is a true example of what it means to be a Distinguished Alumnus of Porterville College. He has made his mark as a successful businessman, a dedicated public servant, a generous philanthropist, and he is an inspiration to us all.”
"I'm very honored to receive this award," Stowe said. "But congratulations to the graduates. Today is a great day, a day that you celebrate with your families and friends. A day that you've been waiting for since you entered this campus. As you take home your caps, your gowns, your tassels, and your diplomas, remember this, the diploma you receive this day is your insurance policy, paid in full for all your hard work over the past two years. This is a policy for your education and what you do with it going forward. You need to recognize the immense significance of personal commitment but also pride. You've worked hard for this day."
Stowe spoke about some people graduating from high school, and not going further. He exhorted the graduates of 2023 to look to their future. Wherever, it may be, a career, a trade, or continuing their education. He said hard work can make things happen and make changes for the better. He spoke about failure, and told graduates not to be afraid of failure, with that comes strength. Learning to fail makes you stronger, and work harder, he said.
“And with every choice along your career path comes struggles, and don't let the struggles shake you from your purpose. Enjoy the process, and search without submitting to pressure. And you'll figure it out sooner or later. And don't feel guilty if you don't know what to do in life. The most interesting people I know didn't know what they wanted to do in life. Rise to the occasion of your potential.”
Stowe suggested also the graduates try to help and serve others in their careers. “And look to God,” he said. “Thank You, and God Bless you All."