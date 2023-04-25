It was another gorgeous spring day for the Porterville Historical Museum's fabulous annual wine & dine event Saturday.
The theme for the well-attended fundraiser for the museum was "The Pioneers" with museum volunteers and guests alike dressed in western-style clothing. Besides the men and some ladies wearing cowboy hats, and such, Jerry Kirby, who was tending the wine bar, wore spurs with his outfit.
Besides a few varieties of delicious wine, excellent chocolate to go with the wine was available while museum guests looked at the many silent auction items available. There were watercolor paintings, photographs, a wonderful handmade train quilt, a tea service from the 1930's, an 1800's tea kettle, a large cut and pressed glass vase, gift baskets, a Le Creuset "Dutch Oven," and much more.
Kirby and other museum board members and volunteers also helped arrange the pioneer artifacts, saddles, a woman's riding outfit, and memorabilia in the showcases in the main exhibit room where the silent auction and wine was located.
After welcoming the evening's guests, museum president Jay Faure announced the museum had sold enough memorial bricks to install the much needed fire alarm system. He thanked everyone for their financial support, and he especially thanked the owners and employees of STOP Alarm and Porterville Electric, saying "if it wasn't for you we couldn't have put it in the way we wanted," so museum members and curators had the alarm installed the way they wanted to keep the integrity of the historical 1913 train depot and museum building.
Faure and Susan Uptain, museum treasurer, also thanked Freddie Quijas of Freddie Q/Juicy Burger Catering for catering the delicious dinner, musicians Mark Carlisle and George Baker for the wonderful music, and the donations of tables and chairs, as well as the necessary Porta Potty.
Jeanette Banta and husband, Kirby Banta, sat next to his mother and museum board member Judy Holloway. Both Jeanette and Judy had dressed in traditional plains Native American attire. They enjoyed the food, the wine and the auction.
Laurel Jensen, was visiting from Fair Oaks, near Sacramento, and said the evening event was well organized and the food was excellent, and the auction items were great. "I found a treasure, a rocking chair for my new old home, and 1890's house in Nevada City," she said.
Another guest Shauna Wenzel said the music and the food was amazing.
Other guests clearly were having a great time. There was a lot of camaraderie, along with the music of Frank Sinatra and easy to listen jazz?
Among noteworthy community members who were there were Don and Peggy Wheeler, Porterville historian, Brent Gill, Lori Witt, Dorothy and Jon Wagy, and many other community members.
Bryan and Robin Jones said it was their first time at the Wine and Dine, and they enjoyed the nice dinner, great company, and a nice atmosphere. They sat with Rae Dean Stawn and her granddaughter Christen Strawn, and friends. Christen said, "It's nice seeing local businesses and community members supporting our local historical museum."
Judy McCullough, RJ's Cafe and Bakery owner said, "The museum is just the history of Porterville, and the dedication of the Porterville community keeping it alive.
“It was an awesome awesome evening."