The Pioneer Days Little Miss and Junior Miss pageant on Friday, October 22, 2021 in Centennial Park, was a fun filled evening where family, friends and the general community could enjoy cheering on their children.
It's a friendly talent show that has been a mainstay in the Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Pioneer Days event thats a benefit for the Zalud House Museum, besides being a fun filled community event.
Marceline Phengsavath, 7 was crowned Junior Miss Pioneer Days. Briseida Alcantar, 3, was crowned Little Miss Pioneer Days.
Little Miss Pioneer Days (Ages 3-6) and Junior Miss Pioneer Days (Ages 7-10) showed their talents in introducing themselves and their personalities, as well as stage presence, and Western costume and modeling.
Breseida Alcantar (3), Kamila Cordova-Arechiga (4), Layla Gianetto (3), Khloie Gundrun (3), Alexis Shapiro (4), Jayleen Suarez-Corona (3), Angel Trevino (5), and Faith Heaven Trevino (3) competed for the crown of Little Miss Pioneer Days.
Junior Miss Contestants were Sophia Ayala (7), Londyn Helms (7), Madalyn Isch (9), Marceline Phengsavath (7), Kandria Russell (7), and Melanie Ava Torres (7).
Judges for the Pioneer Days Pageant were Katie Donnelly, 2019 - 2021 Springville Sierra Rodeo Queen, Madison Chapman, 2019-2021 Miss Porterville, and Pam Freeman, who is the owner and operator of Deenie’s Dance Workshop and well known educator Pamela Loverin, who has also on the staff of the City of Porterville.
The pageant has become a fun filled Porterville tradition thanks to all the hard working parents and their talented children.
The event was also put on by Porterville Parks and Leisure Services staff with the support of city officials such as Mayor Monte Reyes.