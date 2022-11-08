During the Porterville Women's Club monthly meeting at the Airway Cafe on Monday Kim Latham of Pink Heals Tulare County Chapter, PHTCC, spoke about what the support group does for local communities.
The group of volunteers in the local non-profit uses their pink fire truck to bring love, hope, health, caring and support to women and their families suffering from serious illness, not just cancer, and other hardships, together with volunteers from other local agencies. They provide support in spirit, help financially if they can, and they help bring people together, and spread awareness.
They also do happy visits, and put a smile on people's faces. They recently visited a 100-year-old veteran. And also visited a Yoga group in Springville, and a wellness center.
The money raised by Pink Heals stays locally, and can be used for research or used for people who need it the most.
The PHTCC group travels to car shows, schools, festivals, parades, cancer awareness events, hospitals, Toys for Tots, and will make home visits for those in need who need extra love and attention. They work with other agencies and provide great support.
Pink Heal volunteers are firefighters, police officers, veterans, educators, business professionals and anyone who wants to help.
Many families and businesses help the non-profit give back to communities, and PHTCC sells their products: Pink Heals t-shirts, badges, and more.
The group is strictly non-profit, and now there are chapters throughout the U.S.
Brad Latham was also at the event. He drives the Pink Heals Fire Truck named MADDI, which is named after Cheryl McDonell, Ronald Shiers, and Judi Muirhead who had, and have had cancer.
The PInk Heals vehicles are named after people who have impacted their local communities, and it honors heroes and reminds people how much everyone is important to the community, neighbors and their families.
When the Pink Heals group tours in a community or goes on a visit they wear pink Fire Jackets, and Kim said their visit brings a lot of happiness, and hope, and love.
If they can't give financial help, they can help in other ways. Kim said they can help people by networking.
They've helped women who've lost children and been abused. Or they've helped visit people in the hospital and they've gone to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Connie Byars, President of the Porterville Women's Club, gave Kim Latham a $100 check at the end of the meeting, and thanked her for her informational presentation.
"It was very enlightening to know the various resources we have in our area. And it's nice to know there are so many people who give of themselves for others," said Rozetta Rogers.
Alison Landucci remarked thoughtfully, how it was encouraging to see needs in the community being met, especially when people were recovering or going through life altering events.
Susan Uptain said the presentation was informative, and she was happy about what they do for communities.
For more information visit the Pink Heals Tulare County Chapter on Facebook and Instagram, call Kim Latham, 559-907-8181 or email Pinkhealstulareco@yahoo.com