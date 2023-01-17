Porterville High School's Samantha Pina, a senior, was victorious this past weekend in the 131-pound weight class at the Dick Morris 'Big Kahuna' Memorial Tournament at El Toro High School in Lake Forest, Calif.
Pina is ranked third in the state with an impressive 27-3 record, with 25 pins. Few of her opponents have been able to make it past the first period as most of her wins have come by pin in the first period. Pina has won her last three tournaments as she also placed first at the California Girls Invitational in Morro Bay, and the Beauty and the Beast Tournament in Madera.
Also this season Pina has won the Redwood Ranger Shootout and the Last Girl Standing Tournament in Lemoore. She also placed second in the Rodeo Invitational in Clovis and fifth in the high-powered RM Parks Invitational hosted by Monache which featured many of the state's top wrestlers.
At the Dick Morris Invitational Pina went 4-0, winning her first three matches by pin in the first period in less than a minute on her way to the championship match. Pina won by pin in 59 seconds against John W. North's Maria Gaona, won by pin in 33 seconds against Hillcrest's Danielle Navarro and won by pin in 34 seconds against Quartz Hill's Kieran Valencia in the semifinals. In the championship match she beat Los Osos' Kayla Ganac 7-1.
Also for PHS at the Dick Morris Tournament, Delilah Maldonado placed sixth at 150 pounds and Aaliyah Tapia took seventh. At 116 pounds.
Maldonado also placed fifth at the R.M. Parks Invitational while Khloe Soria took at 111 pounds and Bailey Hoard finished fourth at 106 pounds for PHS.
All roads for PHS leads to Bakersfield when the State Championships will be held February 23-25 at Rabobank Arena. PHS will host Monache on its Senior Night at Sharman Gym on Wednesday.
The East Yosemite League Championships will be held on February 1 and the Area Championships will be held on February 10 at Golden Valley. The Valley Masters Championships will be held February 17-18 in Morro Bay with the top finishers advancing to the State Championships.
Joey Krebs, a contributing journalist to the Porterville Recorder, contributed to this story.