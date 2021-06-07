CRIMINAL CHARGES FILED IN CHILD DEATH District Attorney Tim Ward has announced criminal charges related to a June 3, 2021, incident in Visalia that left a 3-year-old child dead in a vehicle during a triple-digit heatwave. Eustajia Dominguez Mojica, 28, is charged with child abuse and the special allegation of willful harm or injury resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy to commit a crime, two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale, and misdemeanor planting, harvesting, or processing of marijuana. Mojica is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon where a future court date will be set. If convicted, she faces 10 years in state prison. “While we can all agree that the ultimate punishment cannot fit the tragedy that occurred here, California law draws a clear distinction between negligent acts and malice with regard to a possible charge of murder,” said District Attorney Ward. “The case will continue to be investigated and I strongly urge anyone with more information to contact the Visalia Police Department.” In addition, Araceli Dominguez, 33, Emmanuel Ortiz-Aguilar, 34, Valentin Aguilar Ortiz, 27, and Victor Corona Flores, 41, are also charged with varying crimes related to child endangerment and drug crimes stemming from the same incident.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments