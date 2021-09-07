The Porterville Little Libraries Initiative is in the history books or at least in the Pierian Reading Club’s history books.
Recorded in these records now is the documentation of the 18th Porterville Little Library, established at 1763 West Brian Avenue and commemorated with a well-attended ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon
The Pierian Reading Club is an historical social club with roots dating back to 1898. It continues to thrive month after month as club members —11 to 15 local women — gather at each other’s homes to share stories, books, music, art, guest speakers, food, and ideas. The Pierian Reading Club commenced more than 100 years ago when the wife of David William Lindsay, Porterville Union High School principal, dreamed of organizing a club. Her name was Lily Belle, and she accomplished her mission.
There's no actual written statement on the purpose of the Pierian Reading Club, which was organized in October 1898 with nine original members. Current members say they presume it was for social and educational purposes. The club still has journals containing original minutes along with the yearly club handbooks dating back to that first meeting in the fall of 1898.
The club was named The Pierian Reading Club after Greek mythology’s famous Pierian Spring located at the base of Mount Olympus in Macedonia, a place sacred to the Muses and their fabled birthplace. The Muses were Greek goddesses of inspiration for literature, science, and the arts.
Club members stated they're excited to add the Porterville Little Library. They stated they pride themselves in their contribution of many books to the community.
The late 1800s saw many reading clubs, such as the Pierian, established throughout the country. They were run by women, and for women. Porterville’s Pierian Reading Club is now one of the longest running of these types of clubs, not just in California, but in all of the United States.
The fire that took the Porterville’s Public Library and the lives of Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, didn't take away a century’s worth of Pierian Reading Club records.
Prior to the February 18, 2020 fire, the library’s administration notified Melinda Beer, the Pierian Reading Club’s president, they no longer had the space to store the Pierian archives. Beer transferred the complete, detailed, historic record to a safe location elsewhere so the Pierian Reading Club’s records are in tact, preserved and secure. The Porterville Little Libraries Initiative is now a part of this history.
The mission of the Porterville Little Libraries Initiative is to establish 100 “little libraries” in and around Porterville by the second anniversary of the library fire, February 18, 2022. Each PLL will pay respect to Figueroa and Jones and the library. All of the PLL memorials are also meant to pay tribute to all the firefighters who battled the library fire and to all first responders.
PLL proponents stated they believe 100 of these doll-house-sized “book-exchanges” will act as a fitting gesture of condolence to the families of Figueroa and Jones and Pat, while also enhancing literacy throughout the community and Porterville.
Pierian Reading Club member, Julita Agda, and her family will be the curators of this PLL located near the radio station at the southeast corner of Salisbury and Brian. “Lita’s” fellow club members presented her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers for hosting this historic event. Agda's family stated they will be responsible for ensuring this PLL will have high-quality page-turners. These books will be from the patrons of this PLL, from the Pierian’s shelves, from Read for Life, and from the Lindsay Unified School District as well.
Agda was the host for this event, providing her Pierian Club members with a Filipino feast, including fried rice, lumpia, chicken kebabs,and traditional desserts.These were all Pinoy classics she served the Duke family of North Carolina for decades, as their world-class, globe-trotting chef.
The Pierian PLL is painted a moss green and features a hand-painted image of a field violets, the symbol of the Pierian Reading Club. As was the case with the McCusker’s PLL on Lotas Way, Porterville Celebrates Reading’s on Beverly, and Cindy Kelly’s on Second Street, this artwork was accomplished by up-and-coming artists — all young women — from the families and friends involved. The Pierian’s art is a result of Mia Anderson, granddaughter of Maria Wilcox, Pierian Club member.
PLL Ribbon Cutting regulars were again present Friday, including Karen Vanni of Read for Life, and Richard Eckhoff of Sierra Trophies. Eckoff is one of Porterville’s most recognized community volunteers, as he often can be spotted at Barn Theater or Buck Shaffer Spectacular events working the lights or sound systems.
In the case of the Porterville Little Libraries Initiative, Eckoff is committed to providing every single one of the identical 100 brass plaques which are being affixed to every PLL paying homage to Figueroa and Jones.
Also present at the Pierian Club’s PLL commemoration, were of course, its members, President Beer and Secretary Sue Qualseth, who were also involved in PLL No. 11, Porterville Celebrates Reading’s now busy lending library on Beverly Street. Other members present Maria Wilcox, Judy Trimble, Suzy Schuba, Tina Pixler, Chris Marchiando, Agda, Evelyn Kempfer, and Darlene Byars. Alisa Davidov was the only member who wasn't able to attend.
Always included in every PLL ribbon cutting is a moment of silence for Figueroa and Jones. Often, appropriately, the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon is done by a child.
Agda’s neighbor was this guest of honor. Dressed in a royal blue tank top, 6-year-old Russell Phipps cut the ribbon.
Those interested in establishing a PLL or want more information can e-mail PLL , info@scidip.net or call or text any of PLL leaders: Tim Baker (559) 779-4821, Gina Ecobiza Calo (559) 483–1189, Cindy Kelly (559) 361–7494, Kristy Noble (949) 291–7146. Those who provide their email or mailing address to PLL will receive PLL's bulletins.
The PLLs are now viewable via the Google Map link created by Alex Sirota, grandson of longtime community reading advocate Margaret Slattery and son of Betsy Slattery. Access the map by searching for https://tinyurl.com/PTV-PLLs